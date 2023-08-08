Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of firearms without serial numbers, called ghost guns. The court voted 5-4 on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Biden administration’s regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence has long supported regulation of ghost guns and praises the Supreme Court’s action.
A proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. Tuesday's highly charged special election has direct bearing on a November ballot question over abortion rights. If Issue 1 passes, the threshold for voters being able to change the state constitution would rise from a simple majority to 60%. That would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the fall proposal to succeed, based on polling figures. Columbus resident Eric Chon says there’s a clear anti-abortion agenda to the election and he voted no. Hilliard resident Al Daum says he doesn’t feel the rules are being changed to thwart his voting and he voted yes.
Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting rescue workers with consecutive missile strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials are accusing the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers by hitting residential buildings with two consecutive missiles — the first one to draw crews to the scene and the second one to wound or kill them. Officials said the strikes Monday evening in the downtown district of the city of Pokrovsk killed at least seven people, including an emergency official, and wounded more than 80 others, most of them police officers, emergency workers and soldiers who rushed to assist residents. The Russian missiles slammed into the center of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, which is partially occupied by Russia. Emergency crews were still removing rubble on Tuesday.
DeSantis replaces his campaign manager as he continues a reset of his 2024 presidential bid
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is replacing his campaign manager as the Florida governor continues to reset his stagnant presidential campaign. DeSantis’ campaign confirmed Tuesday he's bringing on his Florida office chief of staff, James Uthmeier, to serve as his campaign manager. Uthmeier replaces Generra Peck, who led DeSantis’ reelection campaign last year before jumping into the same role on his presidential bid. Peck will stay on as a strategist. The changes come as DeSantis has made two big staff cuts in the past few weeks, laying off about a third of his staff in late July as his campaign faced financial trouble.
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms moved through the eastern U.S. Residents had been warned to stay indoors Monday. The threat of severe thunderstorms and tornados stretched from Alabama to New York. Officials say a 15-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in South Carolina and a 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Alabama. Homes and businesses in nearly a dozen states lost power as trees and power lines fell onto roads and homes. FlightAware says more than 2,600 U.S. flights have been canceled and nearly 7,900 delayed.
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that July’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin. July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius was a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in 2019. That's according to Tuesday's calculations by Copernicus Climate Change Service, a division of the European Union’s space program. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.
Biden announcing historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Arizona, where he'll formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon. Biden's national climate adviser confirms the president is visiting the area Tuesday and is expected to announce plans to preserve 1,500 square miles just outside Grand Canyon National Park. This would be the Democratic president's fifth monument designation. Representatives of various northern Arizona tribes are invited to attend Biden’s remarks. Tribes and environmentalists have advocated for increased protections on the land for decades. Mining companies and the areas that would benefit from their business have been vehemently opposed. Arizona is a key battleground state. Winning Arizona would be a critical part of Biden’s reelection effort.
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
A new study concludes that Antarctica is already being and will continue to be affected by more frequent and severe extreme weather events, a known byproduct of human-caused climate change. Many of those changes are drastic, unprecedented and irreversible. Ice shelves are collapsing, the ocean is heating up, and species important to the region are suffering from habitat changes. Experts call for continued investment to study and protect a region that serves as a damper on some of climate change's worst impacts.
Soaring sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro, widely used for weight loss, sends Eli Lilly to new heights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which is widely used for weight loss, raked in nearly $1 billion in second-quarter sales, or more than $200 million above what Wall Street had expected. Shares of the drugmaker soared to a new all-time-high price early Tuesday after Lilly said Mounjaro sales swelled more than 70% since the first quarter to $980 million. Almost all of that came from the U.S., and the company said significant demand was leading to delays in filling orders for some doses. FactSet says analysts expected the drug to bring in about $740 million during the quarter.
US inflation has steadily cooled. Getting it down to the Fed's target rate will be the toughest mile
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years. Now comes the hard part. Squeezing out the last bit of excess inflation and reducing it to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate is expected to be a much harder and slower grind. The stickiness of inflation could endanger the possibility that the Fed will achieve a rare “soft landing” — a scenario in which it manages to slow inflation down to its target level through higher interest rates without derailing the economy.
