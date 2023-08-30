Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a dangerous Category 3 storm Wednesday morning as it steams toward Florida’s Big Bend region and threatens to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Authorities are warning of a “catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds” when Hurricane Idalia hits Florida. Residents in vulnerable coastal areas had been ordered to pack up and leave as the storm gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Idalia was packing sustained winds of 120 mph early Wednesday. The hurricane was projected to come ashore later Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of at least 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.
2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow invaded 18 months ago, while Ukrainian officials said a Russian attack on Kyiv killed two people early Wednesday. Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region and started a massive fire. The governor ordered all flights canceled Wednesday so damage could be assessed during daylight. State media reported transport aircraft were damaged. In Kyiv, a military official said falling debris killed two people after Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital using drones and missiles.
Gabon military officers say they're seizing power just days after the presidential election
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in Gabon said Wednesday they were overturning the results of a presidential election that was to extend the Bongo family’s 55-year hold on power. The central African country’s election committee announced that President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, had won the election with 64% of the vote early Wednesday morning. Within minutes, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital, Libreville. A dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television later the same morning and announced that they had seized power. The coup attempt came about one month after mutinous soldiers in Niger seized power from the democratically elected government.
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and it is unclear how many people perished. Authorities said Tuesday the count of the dead stands at 115 three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina. An unknown number of people are still missing. Officials suggested that responders likely have already recovered any remains that are recognizable as such, and they are shifting the response to focus on removing hazardous waste and making the area safe for residents to begin returning.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for orchestrating the far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal prosecutors say he organized and led the group’s assault from afar. His defense lawyers say the Proud Boys had no plans to storm the Capitol. The Justice Department is seeking a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio, who is from Miami. That’s nearly twice the length of the longest prison term so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.
As Trump and Republicans target Georgia's Fani Willis for retribution, the state's governor opts out
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Washington and Georgia are looking for ways to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Donald Trump. But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and some other Republicans in the state are opting out of the push, even as Trump eggs it on. In Washington, House Republicans last week announced an investigation of Willis. And in Georgia, Republicans are coalescing around a plan to seek Willis’ removal by a new state prosecutorial oversight commission that begins work on Oct. 1. Trump has made repeated attacks on Willis. But Kemp has kept criticism of Willis at arm’s length, underlining how ingrained his divide with Trump has become.
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18 defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, include more than a half-dozen lawyers. Several of them have signaled that they were merely doing their jobs as attorneys when they maneuvered on Trump’s behalf to undo the results of that election. But while attorneys do have wide berth to advance untested or unconventional positions, experts say a “lawyers being lawyers” defense will be challenging to pull off to the extent prosecutors can directly link the indicted lawyers to criminal schemes alleged in the indictment.
India protests China's land claim ahead of the G20 summit President Xi Jinping is expected to attend
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian foreign ministry official says New Delhi has lodged a protest over a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory. The objection comes ahead of the G20 summit of industrialized and developing countries in New Delhi next week, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi rejected the Chinese territorial claims, saying they are baseless. The disputed boundary has led to a three-year standoff between tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh area. A clash three years ago in the region killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. India and China fought a war in 1962.
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Logging is growing in a Nigerian forest home to endangered elephants. Rangers blame lax enforcement
OMO FOREST RESERVE, Nigeria (AP) — Logging is threatening Omo Forest Reserve in southern Nigeria, which is home to endangered wildlife like African elephants. Conservationists say the outer region of the reserve, where logging is allowed, is already heavily deforested. As trees become scarce, loggers are heading deep into a protected part of the reserve, which is also under threat from uncontrolled cocoa farming and poaching. Conservationists and rangers blame the government for not enforcing environmental regulations or adequately replanting trees, impeding Nigeria’s pledges under the Paris climate agreement. The government says it will deploy the military and police against illegal operators. It denies compromising on regulations, which forest workers and sawmillers dispute.
