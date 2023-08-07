Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking on Sunday morning news shows, attorney John Lauro said Trump only asked Pence to “pause” the certification to allow time to investigate concerns about election irregularities. Pence flatly denied that account, saying Trump wanted him to overturn the voters' will, something he said he knew to be unconstitutional and un-American. Trump was indicted last week on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty. Trump's baseless allegations about election tampering in 2020 have been rejected by numerous courts.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, world scouting officials said Monday. The World Organization of the Scout Movement said it received confirmation from South Korea’s government of the early departure for all participants in the southwestern county of Buan. That means quickly moving about 40,000 scouts from 158 countries, mostly teenagers, out of the storm’s path. South Korea’s weather agency said the region will be affected by the storm as early as Wednesday.
A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze, officials say
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County. Fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova says the helicopter was performing work Sunday under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. A post by the Riverside County Sheriff’s office on X, formerly known as Twitter, says sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:20 p.m. PDT to an air emergency in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache trail as crews were battling the Broadway fire near Cabazon. The department is still investigating the crash and whether other aircraft were involved. There were no details yet on the number of injuries or fatalities.
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd is expected to learn Monday whether he’ll spend any additional time in prison. Tou Thao has said he merely served as a “human traffic cone” in 2020 when he held back the crowd as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life. Minnesota guidelines have recommended four years for Thao's conviction on an aiding and abetting manslaughter charge. He would serve that concurrently with his 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights charge.
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
India's Modi faces a no-confidence vote over silence on ethnic violence tearing at remote Manipur
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media feeds suggest he's been busy unveiling development projects and rubbing shoulders with foreign leaders — the powerhouse embodiment of an ascendant India shaking up the global order. That carefully crafted image is uncomfortably at odds with what's come close to a civil war engulfing a remote northeastern state. Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party governs Manipur, and he has been largely silent on the ethnic violence there after 150 deaths and displacement of thousands. Parliament will consider a no-confidence motion against his government this week over the matter. While it's almost certain to be defeated, its proponents want the motion to force Modi to address the Manipur crisis from the floor of Parliament.
Pope discusses health, his ditched peace prayer in Fatima and LGBTQ+ Catholics in airborne briefing
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says his recovery from his latest abdominal surgery is going well. He says he ditched speeches during his five-day trip to Portugal not because he was tired or feeling unwell, but to better communicate with young people. Francis was asked about his health en route home from Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day festival. It was his first trip since he was hospitalized in June for nine days following last-minute surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue. The trip was notable because the 86-year-old pontiff deviated so often from his speeches.
Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves "the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.
Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, retaliating for an attack on a tanker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a missile and drone barrage across parts of Ukraine that officials in Kyiv say killed six people, as Moscow followed through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Meanwhile, Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights early Sunday following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital. It was the fourth attack on Moscow in a month, highlighting the city’s vulnerability as Russia’s war grinds into its 18th month. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was destroyed by air defense systems in a Moscow suburb.
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Ten cars of an express train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others. The Hazara Express train was going from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the cars went off the tracks and some overturned. Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and other passengers from damaged and overturned cars. The rescue operation was completed by early evening. The injured were taken to a hospital in Nawabshah and the most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to distant military hospitals. Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.
