Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran have stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr ahead of a planned burning of the holy book Thursday in Stockholm. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said its embassy staff were safe without elaborating. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. A Swedish news report says two demonstrators planned to burn a Quran and the Iraq flag outside the Iraqi Embassy later Thursday.
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man stormed a high-rise construction site in downtown Auckland early Thursday morning, shooting at terrified workers and killing two people hours before New Zealand plans to host the first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout, during which an officer was shot and injured. Four civilians were also injured. The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.
North Korea not responding to US attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea isn’t responding to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted to the North across the Koreas’ heavily armed border. The U.S. says the Pentagon reached out to its counterparts in North Korea's army but those communications have not been answered. Pvt. Travis King ran into North Korea while on a tour of the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday. He is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years. Tensions are high as the two nations continue to engage in a tit-for-tat cycle of weapons tests and military exercises. The U.S. and North Korea are still technically at war, and there are no known, active channels of communications between them.
Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado has heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. Torrential rains flooded communities in Kentucky while an area from California to South Florida endured more blistering heat on Wednesday. Pfizer reported no serious injuries but authorities said medicine was damaged after a tornado damaged the plant near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Elsewhere, Phoenix, Arizona, broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature of 97 degrees. And Kentucky braced under a forecast of more rain after flash floods prompted rescues from homes and vehicles in some waterlogged communities.
Video appears to show Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin for first time since short-lived mutiny
MOSCOW (AP) — A new video appears to show Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for the first time since he led a short-lived rebellion last month, and he is seen telling his troops they will spend time in Belarus training its military before deploying to Africa. Messaging app channels linked to Prigozhin’s Wagner private military company said he spoke to his troops at a field camp in Belarus and ran a blurry video purported to show him speaking there, his silhouette shown against the sky at dusk. His gravelly voice was clearly distinguishable. He tells his forces: “We fought with dignity! We have done a lot for Russia.” The mutiny was the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin’s 23-year rule.
They fled Syria's shattering civil war. Now, Syrian refugees in Jordan fear being forced to return
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — As Middle East countries begin to restore relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad, many Syrian refugees who fled civil war fear they will be forced to return to their homeland. Those fears are especially acute in Jordan — home to an estimated 1.3 million Syrian refugees. After initially accepting the refugees, Jordan has begun to send signals that it wants them to go home. Syrian refugees say they are terrified by the prospect of returning to a country shattered by war and controlled by the same authoritarian leader who brutally crushed the 2011 rebellion.
Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices’ interactions with wealthy donors and others. Republicans are strongly opposed, arguing the ethics bill could “destroy” the high court. The committee’s legislation would impose new ethics rules on the court and a process to enforce them, including new standards for transparency around recusals, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. Democrats first pushed the legislation after reports earlier this year that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor.
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The jackpot is the sixth highest in US history. The winner could take the $558.1 lump sum before taxes or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.