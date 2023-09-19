India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh's killing
NEW DELHI (AP) — India dismissed allegations that its government was linked to the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada as “absurd” Tuesday, and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat. It came a day after Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations its government may have had links to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia. The dueling expulsions come as relations between Canada and India are tense. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just canceled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall. Protests by pro-Sikh independence groups in Canada have angered the Modi government.
UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global 'mess'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of a world fractured by war, climate change and persisting inequality gather under one roof to hear the U.N. chief summon them to take united action on humanity’s huge challenges – and to start delivering their own assessments on the most global of stages. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before Tuesday's annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly that “People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess.” He said the world needs action – not words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts and a cost-of-living crisis.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukraine's leader and Russia’s top diplomat could cross paths at the United Nations this week. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power. Zelenskyy is due to address world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, then speak Wednesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also is expected at the council meeting. Zelenskyy says that if there's still a place for Russia in the U.N., that's “a question to all the members.” He spoke while visiting injured Ukrainian military members at New York's Staten Island University Hospital.
Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. But that doesn’t make the path to conviction easy, particularly with the case set for trial in a Florida courthouse expected to draw its jury pool from a conservative-leaning region of the state that supported Trump in the 2020 election. Those built-in demographics may be a challenge for prosecutors despite the apparent strength of evidence at their disposal, underscoring the impossibility of untangling the law from the politics in an election-year trial involving a former president and current White House hopeful.
Most Americans view Israel as a partner, but fewer see it as sharing US values, AP-NORC poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that while Americans generally view Israel as a partner or ally, many question whether its far-right government shares American values. These results come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in New York. The poll results and the meeting come during a new period of tension between the Biden administration and Israel over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which has sparked mass protests in major Israeli cities. The tensions also stem from ongoing disagreements over how to deal with Iran and how to approach the Palestinians.
Colombia's president has a plan for 'total peace.' But militias aren't putting down their guns yet
BUENAVENTURA, Colombia (AP) — When elected, Colombia’s rebel-turned-president Gustavo Petro promised to cement “total peace” and end one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. That was 13 months ago, and his plan is inching forward. He aims to rewire how Colombia addresses violence, replacing military operations with programs tackling poverty. He’s negotiating for armed groups to demobilize simultaneously. Officials estimate more than 31,000 armed fighters make up the militias coming forward to start peace talks. Programs for young people that gangs recruit are planned. But experts say powerful groups have grown stronger, with bloodshed skyrocketing. Critics say gangs are taking advantage of cease-fires. They describe strong criminal economies and law enforcement unable to pursue perpetrators.
Five Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Americans held for years in Iranian custody walked arm-in-arm off a plane into freedom. Monday's release was part of a painstakingly negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap saw the Biden administration agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by South Korea. Despite the release, tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and other matters. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suggests the deal could be used to build trust with the U.S. But the exchange has unfolded during ongoing disputes between the two rivals and an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Families upended by school shootings share trauma in push for gun law changes, but get mixed results
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Throughout the corridors of many state Capitols, families are sharing emotionally gutting stories of tragedy caused by mass school shootings with the hope that revealing their trauma will convince lawmakers on either side of the political aisle to reconsider firearm policies. Yet states have for years differed widely on how to respond to the spate of mass shootings that plague the U.S. Democratic-led states have largely tightened firearm restrictions, while Republican-led ones have loosened them. That has left families being forced to wade into the legislative process, uncovering and reliving personally painful details before lawmakers with mixed results.
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Big Three is now in its fourth day. There were no signs Monday of an early breakthrough that might end the strike, and the United Auto Workers have threatened to escalate their walkout against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. President Joe Biden is sending his acting Labor secretary and another top aide to Detroit early this week to see what they can do to bring the two sides together. In a video statement late Monday UAW President Shawn Fain said more factories could be targeted if “substantial progress” toward an agreement isn’t reached by Friday at noon.
North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened 'comradely' ties with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened a “comradely fellowship and friendly ties” with President Vladimir Putin. The state media report Tuesday didn't give many specifics on the six-day trip that was Kim’s longest foreign travel as leader. Kim visited several military sites in Russia and said in live comments last week that his country offered full and unconditional support to Putin. His comments and itinerary raised concerns about possible arms deals in which North Korea could provide ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in return for receiving Russian technologies to modernize his nuclear weapons arsenals.
