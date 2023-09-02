Biden is surveying hurricane's toll from the sky and ground in Florida. DeSantis won't see him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Florida for an aerial tour of Hurricane Idalia’s destruction and a firsthand look at a city recovering from the storm. But he won't be seeing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican president candidate who suggested a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. Biden's federal disaster chief says her team and the governor's team “worked collectively” to settle on the area that Biden would visit. She says, “This was a mutually agreed upon area because of the limited impact” and that her teams ”have heard no concerns over any impact to the communities that we’re going to visit today.’’ Biden is heading to Live Oak, Florida, for a briefing and a walk through the city.
An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents' messaging is on parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wording of a proposed constitutional amendment on Ohio’s fall ballot to ensure abortion rights seems straightforward. The ballot measure would enshrine the right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” Yet as the campaigning for and against the nation’s latest tug-of-war over abortion begins in earnest this weekend, Ohio voters are getting a different message from the measure’s opponents. Opponents are characterizing the proposal as threatening a wide range of parental rights. It’s no surprise that anti-abortion groups opposed to the amendment are promoting that message as polls show a strong majority of Ohio voters believe abortion should generally be legal.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state’s policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died. He was 75. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts. Before his election in 2002 as governor, Richardson was U.N. ambassador and energy secretary under President Bill Clinton and served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico. Richardson also traveled the globe as an unofficial diplomatic troubleshooter, negotiating the release of hostages and American servicemen from North Korea, Iraq, Cuba and Sudan
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents have clashed with each other and with Israeli police in Tel Aviv. Saturday's confrontations lasted several hours and were the most violent in the area in recent memory. Among those hurt were 30 police officers and three protesters hit by police fire. Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live. Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. Police say both sides had permits for rival events Saturday, but broke a promise to stay away from each other
Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
Young students who were hit hardest by the pandemic are entering the upper grades of elementary school. Many will need extra reading support that schools aren’t used to providing for older children. The students who were just starting school when the world shut down in 2020 showed some of the most alarming delays in their ability to read. To help them catch up, schools deployed a wide range of strategies. And among some incoming fourth-graders, there are encouraging signs of gains. But now that they’re big kids, will they get the same help? Experts say few upper-grade teachers know how to build foundational reading skills.
More than a meal: Restaurant-based programs feed seniors' social lives
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A group of friends and neighbors meets for a weekly meal, choosing from a special menu of nutritious foods paid for by social programs meant to keep older adults eating healthy. If you’re imagining people gathering for lunch in a senior center, think again. In some states, programs that give struggling restaurants some of the federal and state money set aside to feed seniors have grown in popularity. The restaurants can provide balanced meals with more choices, flexible timing and a judgment-free setting that can help seniors get together to chat and stem loneliness.
This red dye was so valuable it built cities. One family in Mexico is still making it the old way
SAN FRANCISCO TEPEYACAC, Mexico (AP) — One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal. It's an intense, natural red dye so prized that after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico. For centuries, red clothing had been a sign of power and wealth because the dye was so rare and expensive. Colonial Mexico was largely built on the wealth derived from cochineal, which would go on to dye the British empire’s ‘Redcoat’ uniforms. It is painstakingly produced from the crushed bodies of tiny female insects that feed on the pads of nopal cactus plants.
A 2nd Tommy John rehab could be tougher for Angels' Shohei Ohtani. But it's not a given
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Aug. 26, according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. The two-way star continues to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options. Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May and to the mound in July 2020.
