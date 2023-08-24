US intelligence assessment shows intentionally caused explosion crashed Wagner chief's plane
WASHINGTON (AP) — A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. That's according to U.S. and Western officials. The officials were not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of them says the explosion falls in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.” The officials did not offer any details Thursday on what caused the explosion believed to have killed Prigozhin and several of his lieutenants to avenge a mutiny that challenged the Russian leader’s authority. The White House has declined to comment.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee has been convicted in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The unusual case has sparked a legal reckoning within CIA in which two dozen women have come forward in recent months to report sexual misconduct to Congress. CIA officer Ashkan Bayatpour was found guilty of assault and battery. He acknowledged the unwanted touching but insisted he intended it as a joke. The CIA declined to comment on the criminal case but said it has reformed its handling of sexual misconduct claims.
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a new lead attorney for his Georgia case as he's set to surrender on charges he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow says in a Thursday court filing he'll be lead counsel. Trump's booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. Trump’s surrender comes the day after a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the early front-runner despite accelerating legal troubles. Trump's presence in Georgia is expected to swipe the spotlight anew from his opponents.
Scores of Trump supporters show support outside Georgia jail ahead of his expected surrender
ATLANTA (AP) — Scores of Trump supporters are gathering outside the jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss. It will be the fourth time this year that Trump is booked on criminal charges. On Thursday, he will be turning himself in at a notoriously troubled jail in the city — unlike his previous arrests, which happened in courthouses just before initial court appearances. Also different from his previous surrenders, authorities are expected to take a booking photo of the former president.
Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from the first Republican debate
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the Republican presidential nomination fight for much of the year, but neither dominated the debate stage. Trump skipped the GOP’s opening presidential primary debate Wednesday night. DeSantis showed up but was overshadowed for much of the night by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy has crept up in recent polls, leading to his position next to DeSantis at center stage. And Ramaswamy quickly showed why when he showcased his ready-for-video, on-message approach. Ramaswamy's rivals attacked him for his lack of political experience and his view that the U.S. should stop supporting Ukraine.
Presidential debate shows how GOP candidates are struggling to address concerns about climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party's presidential candidates are struggling to address growing concerns about climate change. To many conservatives, climate science is a liberal conspiracy theory. During the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, candidates were asked to raise their hands if they believe human behavior is causing climate change. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down the question and attacked the “corporate media” before anyone could raise a hand. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change “a hoax." Only former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley acknowledged climate change “is real.” Leaders in the GOP’s small but growing movement of environmental activists say their party must do better.
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant in Fukushima is releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. In a live video from a control room at the plant Thursday, the operator showed a staff member turn on a seawater pump, starting the controversial project that’s expected to last for decades. China responded by banning seafood from Japan, effective immediately. Shortly after China’s announcement, the plant's operator said it will compensate Japanese business owners for damages suffered by export bans over the wastewater release. The Japanese government and TEPCO say the treatment and dilution exceeds international safety standards. Still, some scientists say the long-term impact needs attention.
Dominican's recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now
The Dominican Republic is getting back on its feet after Tropical Storm Franklin struck the island nation, causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and knocked out power and water to hundreds of thousands. In other climate and extreme weather news, researchers say loss of sea ice has taken a heavy toll on emperor penguins in the Antarctic. China reacted to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from a damaged nuclear plant by banning imports of Japanese seafood. There's concern over an incomplete cleanup of hazardous oil products dumped in the Yellowstone River in a train bridge collapse two months ago. And seven of eight Republican presidential hopefuls declined to say they believe in human-caused climate change.
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — A retired police officer opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar, leaving three dead and at least five others with gunshot wounds. Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez says deputies arrived at the bar two minutes after the shooting was reported Wednesday night and shot and killed the gunman. The sheriff’s department in a social media post identified the gunman as 59-year-old John Snowling and said his wife was injured in the shooting. Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 Los Angeles that she was with the shooter’s wife in the storied Cook’s Corner bar, in Orange County’s rural Trabuco Canyon near the suburban city of Lake Forest, when gunfire erupted.
As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Gun violence prevention research has experienced a small boom in the wake of mounting shooting deaths, expanded funding and burgeoning advocacy. A growing number of cities are teaming with researchers to develop evidence-based plans to cut down on fatal shootings. In Tennessee — a state riven this year by a school shooting in Nashville and political turmoil afterward — the city of Knoxville is working on a program to reduce firearm homicides. It includes an outreach program, Turn Up Knox, that works with police and community advocates. Importantly, though, it does not count on new gun restrictions. That's key, since Tennessee has repeatedly moved to loosen gun laws.
