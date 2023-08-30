Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Then it moved east of Tallahassee toward Valdosta, Georgia, where downed powerlines shut down part of the interstate highway into town. Coastal storm surge as high as 16 feet in places remained a major concern. More than 365,000 customers Florida and Georgia lost power as trees snapped in the winds and water turns roads into rivers. The National Weather Service says Idalia will hit the Carolinas as a tropical storm before moving out to sea.
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv kills 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials and news reports say Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that struck military assets. Russian state news agency Tass reported the drones hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four military transport aircraft. The barrage early Wednesday appeared to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war in Ukraine began 18 months ago, although no injuries were reported. Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kyiv with drones and missiles during the night in “massive, combined attack” that killed two people.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan are urging North Korea to halt arms negotiations with Russia following revelations Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale are advancing. The four countries say any Russian-North Korean arms deals would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting all countries from buying or obtaining any arms from the North. The White House says it has intelligence showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for additional munitions for its Ukraine war. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the finding Wednesday.
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and appointed the republican guard chief as head of state
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in Gabon have announced that the head of the republican guard will be the country’s new head of state, hours after saying they had placed the newly re-elected president under house arrest. The mutinous soldiers went on Gabon’s state television and said that Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was president of the Committee for the Transition and Restauration of Institutions. Oligui is the leader of the republican guard, an elite military unit. He’s also the cousin of President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Earlier Wednesday, soldiers had hoisted Oligui into the air in the capital and chanted his name.
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday. He had a similar episode weeks ago in Washington. According to video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he'd run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds. His office said afterward that McConnell was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event.
North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches occurred Wednesday night from the North's capital region. The launches came hours after the United States flew at least one long-range B1-B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea. Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case and orders him to pay fees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud. The judge entered a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordered Giuliani to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers' fees. The judge says the punishment is necessary because Giuliani ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested in the case. An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system." The election workers say they've endured a “living nightmare” and an unimaginable “wave of hatred and threats” because of Giuliani’s comments.
Ex-Catholic cardinal McCarrick, age 93, is not fit to stand trial on teen sex abuse charges
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that a once-powerful Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy decades ago. The judge dismissed the case against the 93-year-old Theodore McCarrick on Wednesday because both prosecutors and defense attorneys agree he suffers from dementia. McCarrick appeared via a video link during the hearing. McCarrick has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty in September 2021. The McCarrick scandal created a crisis of credibility for the church. That's primarily because there was evidence Vatican and U.S. church leaders knew McCarrick slept with seminarians but turned a blind eye as he rose to the top of the U.S. church and advised three popes.
Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is letting some drivers to use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles got a software update making the change and what its plans are for wider distribution. In a July letter to Tesla, the agency says it's concerned that more drivers will activate the change, leading to more driver inattention. The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. At least 17 people have died in crashes.
Hollywood's working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood crew members are turning to nonprofits like the Entertainment Community Fund for assistance as they have also lost work during the writer and actors strikes. So far, the Entertainment Community Fund has given emergency grants to 2,600 film or television workers. The fund has received the most requests for help from people in California, followed by Atlanta and New York. Shawn Batey is a props assistant in New York who has worked on sets since 1995. She's a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and applied for support to help pay her rent and other bills in August.
