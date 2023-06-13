In court, Trump faced charges with no cameras present. Outside, he counterprogramed for TV
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump gave a wave and thumbs up to crowds gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami as he left his first court appearance on federal criminal charges. He then headed to a local Cuban restaurant on Tuesday where he warmly greeted waiting supporters in a scene that more closely resembled a campaign stop. The restaurant visit was part of Trump’s efforts at counter-programming, as he campaigns again for president and maintains that he has been unfairly targeted. Also on hand Tuesday were journalists from around the world. The international attention and screaming crowds were another sign of the extraordinary nature of the event and the person at the center of it.
AWS outage causes some websites to go dark
Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites. The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications. Roughly two hours after customer began experiencing errors, the company posted on its AWS status page that many of the affected AWS services were “fully recovered” and it was continuing to recover the rest.
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. After his April firing, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series. Two episodes have aired so far. Fox has demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets. Carlson’s lawyers have said the network breached the contract first. A spokesperson for Fox and attorneys representing Carlson did not immediately return requests for comments Tuesday.
Putin threatens to seize more of Ukraine to block attacks on border regions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he could order his troops to try to seize more land in Ukraine to protect bordering Russian territory. The threat made Tuesday carries questionable credibility because the Kremlin lacks full control over areas it already annexed. In some of his most detailed remarks about the war in months, the Russian leader also asserted that Ukrainian forces had suffered “catastrophic” losses in a new counteroffensive. He said he was not contemplating a new troop mobilization, as many Russians have feared. But he did not rule out another troop call-up later.
House GOP passes resolution to overturn new federal gun regulation; Biden vows veto
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have passed a resolution that would repeal a Biden administration rule tightening regulations on stabilizing braces for firearms. The accessory that has been used in several mass shootings in the U.S. over the last decade. The resolution passed 219-210 on party lines Tuesday. It came after a contentious floor debate where Republicans accused the administration of “executive overreach” and Democrats condemned a bill they said would “help kill people.” The resolution will now go to the Senate. Should it pass, President Joe Biden has promised a veto. Overriding a presidential veto would require two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of 'The Road' and 'No Country for Old Men,' dies at 89
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels that included “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” has died. Cormac McCarthy was 89. His publisher said he died Tuesday of natural causes. McCarthy won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2007 for “The Road,” which told of the journey of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” came out in the 1965. He did not achieve widespread mainstream attention until his sixth, “All the Pretty Horses.” It won a 1992 National Book Critics Circle Award. His 2005 “No Country for Old Men” was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2007. He was known for being reclusive and rarely gave interviews.
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say
DENVER (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong. It left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters. Police Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday that all of the injured are expected to survive. That includes five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal. The gunfire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game. Police say 20 rounds were fired at the scene, roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”
Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin budget in ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are planning to cut funding for University of Wisconsin campuses as the GOP-controlled state Legislature and school officials continue to clash over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. The UW System wants to pay for more diversity programs on campus from a pool of nearly $115 million in general funding it requested over the next two years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he wants to cut all spending on diversity initiatives in the university's budget. The fight mirrors a broader cultural battle playing out nationally over college diversity efforts.
'Smartphones' for sharks: Scientists upgrade sensors to keep track of Cape Cod's white sharks
Scientists monitoring the white shark population in the waters off Cape Cod are attaching better sensors to the predators, including cameras. Researchers from the state of Massachusetts and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Tuesday that it is all part of their goal of keeping beachgoers informed and safe. White sharks return to Cape Cod in greater numbers in the summer to feed on the abundant seals in the region — just as the summer tourist season starts. And while interactions between white sharks and humans remain rare, they are still a risk.
