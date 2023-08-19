Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic' flooding
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — As Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja California, the U.S. National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations. Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night before rushing northward and entering the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary's maximum sustained winds have weakened to 115 mph from 145 mph but it remains a major Category 3 hurricane.
Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 on Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters battling wildfires in British Columbia are trying to stop flames that swept through West Kelowna suburbs and forced the evacuation of Kelowna’s University of British Columbia campus. The capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, meanwhile, has been transformed into a ghost town after nearly all the residents of the city of just over 20,000 fled another wildfire. British Columbia is under a province-wide state of emergency as firefighters wage an epic battle to save communities. There have been no reports of deaths but numerous structures have been destroyed.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike killed seven people and wounded 129 others on Saturday in the city center of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern province of the same name, the acting mayor said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a theater and a university were hit. Zelenskyy is visiting Sweden for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country. Zelenskyy met Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin visited top military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.
Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump’s private jet made a loop above the Iowa State Fair before his visit last weekend, it was more than just a gesture to the hundreds of supporters on the ground — or to a few rival candidates. It was a reminder that the four-time indicted former president casts a Boeing 757-sized shadow over the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Associated Press spoke with more than 40 Iowa Republicans at the fair. Some who plan to attend January’s caucuses said they'll support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime. Others are adamant the time has come to pivot from the figure who reshaped their party. The race remains fluid.
How a family's choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — A sister’s choice to donate her brother’s body for research is helping doctors learn how to one day use pig organs to save human lives. Mary Miller-Duffy struggled with the decision after her brother’s sudden death but is glad she agreed. At NYU Langone Health, a pig kidney has worked properly in his body for over a month and counting — a record. Thousands of people die awaiting a transplant because of a dire shortage of donated organs. NYU's experiment offers important lessons as U.S. regulators consider whether to allow formal studies of pig kidneys in living patients.
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media
CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of migrants from the West African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. Previously, those fleeing Mauritania entered through Brazil and took a treacherous jungle passage — or risked their lives on boats to Europe. The Nicaragua route doesn't require a visa. That fact is circulating on TikTok, where travel agencies and guides advertise trip packages. Many Mauritanians say that's how they learned of the route. Some say they're fleeing anti-Black racism by the Arab-led government. Others hope for economic opportunities. After turning themselves in at the border, many make their way to Cincinnati, where a small, vibrant Mauritanian community welcomes them.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.
Kids Again: MLB makes strides in attracting younger fans, ticket buyers in growing the game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday to play the Washington Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. The field is just a 6-mile trip from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams. MLB is banking on those kids and others like them to fuel the sport's growth. MLB says ticket-buyers are younger, more teens are watching the game and social media accounts such as Jomboy Media generate big-traffic numbers with kids looking for snappy highlight breakdowns. Harper pushed for a game in Cooperstown, New York, to help celebrate the game.
