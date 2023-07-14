Striking actors to begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles in what has become the biggest Hollywood labor fight in decades. Members of the actors' union will take to the streets Friday. Their leaders voted unanimously on Thursday to go on strike over issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence to replace their work. The expanded strike will shut down the small number of productions that have continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working. Oscar and Emmy winners will now likely be seen with some regularity on picket lines outside studios and corporate offices.
US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
NEW YORK (AP) — Unrelenting bloodshed across the U.S. this year has led to the grimmest of milestones: The deadliest six months of mass killings recorded since at least 2006. From Jan. 1 to June 30, the nation endured 28 mass killings, all but one of which involved guns. The death toll rose just about every week, a constant cycle of violence and grief. A mass killing is defined as an occurrence when four or more people are slain, not including the assailant, within a 24-hour period. The 2023 milestone beat the previous record of 27 mass killings, which was only just set in the second half of 2022.
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he's facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial. Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Texas Walmart, but the Justice Department took the death penalty off the table and he received a life sentence. Both were motivated by racial hate. Both later claimed mental illness. Why didn't they face the same consequences from the Justice Department? Some point to an enigmatic department division, the Capital Case Section. Others suggest the issue lies with murky, seemingly inconsistent death penalty policies and President Joe Biden’s inaction on his 2020 campaign promise to abolish the U.S. death penalty.
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans. Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies on key issues don’t do a good job of representing what most Americans want, on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion. According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16% who say it’s doing a good job.
For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For some Ukrainian women, painting has become a form of therapy to help them cope with the loss of their partners who died in the war. In a sunlit art studio in Kyiv, they create artworks depicting their grief. One woman whose husband was killed while defending the capital nine days into the war says: “I’m not a creative person, but I realized I needed to try something." The project is called “Alive. True Stories of Love” and it honors the memory of those who died while providing comfort to their partners. Olena Sokalska, the creator of the project, says: “It’s called ‘Alive’ because the girls should feel alive since they all feel lifeless right now."
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Countries in southern Europe are preparing emergency measures at the start of a heat wave that is expected to push temperatures to 45 degrees Celsius (113F) in some areas over the next few days. The high-pressure system, which crossed the Mediterranean from north Africa, has been named Cerberus, after the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology that guards the gates to the underworld. It's being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warns that the extreme weather could affect areas as far north as Germany and Poland.
Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Most visitors to Death Valley National Park only make it a short distance to any site at the hottest and driest place on Earth before returning to the sanctuary of an air-conditioned vehicle. Temperatures in the largest national park in the Lower 48 states are expected to intensify over the weekend, potentially setting new records amid a major U.S. heat wave. Signs at hiking trails strongly suggest not to venture out after 10 a.m., though even nighttime temperatures are still set to be over 90 degrees. But that likely won't deter some willing to brave the heat there and in other parks nationwide.
Iowa's restrictive abortion measure faces legal challenge as governor prepares to sign it into law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge will consider a request to postpone the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, just as Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign the measure into law. The split screen on Friday punctuates a years-long battle between abortion advocates and opponents in Iowa. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. It would be far more restricted when Reynolds puts pen to paper, unless the judge issues a temporary hold. The legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
Guatemala's struggle with corruption thrust into international spotlight by election meddling
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s clumsy interference with its presidential election has turned a global spotlight on a country whose struggles with deep corruption got limited international attention. The June 25 presidential election stunned Guatemalans by sending a progressive candidate into next month's runoff against a conservative ally of President Alejandro Giammattei. His troubles worsened when federal prosecutors suspended the progressive Seed party and raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal after it certified election results. Criticism poured in Thursday from governments in the region, Guatemala’s most powerful private business association — and even the conservative candidate in the runoff. Topping the day off, the country's highest court blocked the Seed party's suspension.
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
The word “unalive” to refer to death by suicide or homicide was coined by social media users as a way to fool algorithms on sites and apps that censor posts containing violent content. Language has always evolved, and new words have always popped up. In this case, words were created within a digital setting to evade rules and are now permeating spoken language, especially among young people. That raises questions about how kids can safely discuss and understand serious matters like suicide and rape while using a vocabulary that science and the adults around them might see as too casual or naive.
