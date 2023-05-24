Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner has died at age 83. She teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It." She was also known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and her muscular, quick-stepping legs. Turner's manager says she died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race. He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump. DeSantis revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before a planned online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. It marks a new chapter in DeSantis’ rise from congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation’s bitter fights over race, gender, abortion, and other divisive issues. Questions loom about his readiness for the national stage. But DeSantis is seen as Trump’s strongest Republican rival.
Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
Head of Russian private army Wagner says more than 20,000 of his troops died in Bakhmut battle
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian private army Wagner says his force lost more than 20,000 men in the drawn-out battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. About half that number were Russian convicts recruited to fight in the 15-month-old war. The figure was in stark contrast with claims from Moscow that just over 6,000 troops were killed in the war as of January. It is also higher than the official estimate of the Soviet losses in the Afghanistan war of 15,000 troops between 1979-89. Ukraine hasn’t said how many of its soldiers have died in Russia’s full-scale invasion. Analysts believe the nine-month fight for Bakhmut alone has cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers.
Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down. In the Tuesday letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty assert that Trump is “being treated unfairly” and ask for a meeting to discuss “the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.” Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.
Uvalde victim's mother perseveres through teaching, connecting with daughter's memory
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The relatives of 19 students and two teachers gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are still waiting for answers a year later. They still want to know why it took more than an hour for armed officials to confront and kill the shooter on May 24, 2022. While the investigations continue, the people of this small town honor the dead by visiting painted murals in honor of the victims, tending to the small white crosses that dot the town square and maintaining painted slogans such as “Uvalde Strong” on building facades.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing to strike a debt ceiling deal, the Republican negotiating team is heading to the White House for more discussions with the sides still far apart. This comes just days before the government could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as next week. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1, when the Treasury Department says the country could default. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had “productive” talks Monday, but by Wednesday the speaker said they remain “far apart.” The fallout if they fail to lift the borrowing cap could be devastating for the U.S. and global economy.
Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is needed
A new study shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some people, although the results don't change recommendations about use of the supplements. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 people older than 60 for three years. They found those who took a daily multivitamin did better on tests of memory after one year compared with people who took placebo, or dummy pills. The effects lasted at least two more years. The researchers say the study isn't comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take a daily multivitamin. Further study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference.
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday. It came after the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The rapper's legal name is Willie Maxwell. He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell rose to prominence with his single “Trap Queen" in 2015.
Amanda Gorman's poem for Biden's inauguration banned by Florida school
MIAMI (AP) — A poem written for President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent's complaint. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, poet Amanda Gorman vowed to fight back. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb” was challenged by the parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, along with several books. While book bans aren't new, they're happening much more frequently, especially in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed policies that allow the censorship of books some have deemed inappropriate for children in schools.
