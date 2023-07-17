Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over the how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Having weathered plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own “Apocalypse Now” double feature. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services' headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said the timing of the strike, on the heels of the pandemic, is coming at the “worst time.”
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again as Putin vows response to attack that killed 2
An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine. The strike Monday has forced the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. Two people were killed and their daughter was injured. Vehicle traffic on the Kerch Bridge came to a standstill, while rail traffic across the 19-kilometer (12-mile) span was halted for about six hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered increased security at the bridge, repeating a call he made in October 2022 when the span was severely damaged by an explosion that Moscow also blamed on Kyiv.
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency's new headquarters after Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. Conservatives are angry at the FBI in the aftermath of the Justice Department's indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some Republicans want to move the FBI to Alabama. McCarthy prefers to spread its operations to the states.
Turning Point Action's student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Student activists who assembled in Florida last year for Turning Point Action’s annual summit were torn, wrestling with whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024. One year later, there is no more doubt. Instead, attendees at last weekend's conference booed at even the suggestion of a contested primary and are all in on Trump. The event offered a snapshot of the broader contours of the GOP presidential contest six months before voting is to begin. While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s hold on the party, the former president remains consistently ahead in early polls.
Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic
NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic watchdog group has asked a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. The Congressional Integrity Project sent a letter to the chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government after the comments prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism. Kennedy said that his words were twisted and that he has never suggested COVID-19 was targeted to spare Jews. He has a history of comparing life-saving vaccines with the genocide of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, comments for which he has sometimes apologized.
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — The 40-year-old man who shot four in the country’s 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment, his mother said. Andre Longmore walked through the leafy suburb of Hampton, Georgia on Saturday and shot four neighbors, all senior citizens. The killings set off a manhunt that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Hampton in another suburb. The shooting wounded a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers. All are expected to recover. Longmore had a mental breakdown in 2014, leading to an inpatient hospital stay, his mother Lorna Dennis, told WSB-TV on Sunday.
Elton John lends celebrity testimony to Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial
LONDON (AP) — Elton John has testified for the defense at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial as the actor’s lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer’s house. John appeared remotely from Monaco on Monday. One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of assaulting him in 2004 or 2005. Spacey testified that Spacey only attended the annual gala he held at his Windsor home once — in 2001. John’s husband, David Furnish, earlier gave similar testimony. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.