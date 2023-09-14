Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal indictment says Hunter Biden lied on a form required for every gun purchase when he bought a Colt Cobra Special while he was a drug user. President Joe Biden’s son is accused of checking a box falsely saying he was not a user of or addicted to drugs when he bought the gun in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2018. He’s also accused of illegally possessing the gun as a drug user. Thursday’s indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, partly over Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Defense attorneys argue part of a plea deal sparing Hunter Biden prosecution on a gun count if he stays out of trouble remains in place.
Americans sharply divided over whether Biden acted wrongly in son's businesses, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of Americans have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way. And 1 in 3 are highly concerned about whether President Joe Biden may have committed wrongdoing related to his son’s business dealings, according to a poll by The Associate Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But the political divide is stark. Some 66% of Republicans -- and just 7% of Democrats — are very or extremely concerned about whether Joe Biden committed wrongdoing The poll was conducted just before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched a formal impeachment inquiry this week working to link the president to the business dealings of his son.
Death toll soars to 11,300 in flooding in Libya's coastal city of Derna, Libyan Red Crescent says
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The Libyan Red Crescent aid organization says that the death toll from floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300. The Secretary General of the group says a further 10,100 are reported missing in the coastal city. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. Residents said they heard loud explosions Sunday night when dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities previously had put the death toll in Derna at 5,500.
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn't enough for GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try. The embattled GOP leader was angry and frustrated during a closed door meeting Thursday. He essentially dared his hard-right flank to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, do it, McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, according to those in the private meeting. A hard-right element largely allied with former President Donald Trump is demanding big spending cuts and threatening to shut down the government if he is to keep his job. Even McCarthy's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden did little to appease the demands.
Trump won't be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in the Georgia election case, a judge rules
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump won't face trial next month in Georgia after a judge ruled Thursday that the former president and 16 others accused of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election will be tried separately from two lawyers in the case. Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately, with some saying they couldn’t be ready by the late October trial date. The judge is citing the tight timetable, among other issues, as a factor in his decision Thursday.
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. And while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it's raising hope for eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. The genetically modified kidney worked properly the first month before showing subtle signs that rejection was forming. But doctors say the kidney's function bounced back with simple medication changes. The lessons could help as regulators decide whether to allow clinical trials of pig organs.
GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire nonpartisan official amid persistent lies about 2020 election
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to fire the state’s top elections official as misinformation about the 2020 election influences elections administration in the battleground state. Democrats say the vote on Thursday to oust nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe was held improperly, and will go to court. Wolfe has been the subject of conspiracy theories and threats from election skeptics. GOP leaders cited concerns from those skeptics in justifying the vote along party lines. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. The outcome that withstood recounts and audits. With Wolfe's leadership in limbo, Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 local clerks now face uncertainty ahead of the 2024 presidential race.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he'd been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico. Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark says 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante told investigators he could sense law enforcement closing in and planned to get a car within 24 hours. Clark says Cavalcante revealed other details about his life on the run since his brazen escape from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31, including that he survived on creek water and watermelon. Cavalcante was taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture.
NASA releases UFO report and says more science and less stigma are needed to understand them
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials say NASA's involvement should help reduce the stigma. The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.
This fall TV season, there's no new 'Grey's Anatomy' or 'Law & Order.' Here's what's coming instead
Bad news if you’re looking forward to new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order” airing anytime soon. Many of your favorite TV shows will not be back this fall because of the strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters. But that doesn’t mean there won't be new shows to watch. In fact, several already completed, quality shows will debut between now and December. Those include a “Frasier” revival, a new spin-off in the popular “Walking Dead” franchise and adaptations of the books “Lessons in Chemistry,” “All the Light We Cannot See” and “The Other Black Girl.” There will also be plenty of competition shows, reality TV and international programming to fill the gaps.
