Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday from special counsel John Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” It represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.
Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman's staffers; suspect in custody
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and, the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others wounded after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico where schools were put on lockdown. Farmington police say in an online statement that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene” Monday. It says two officers were shot, including one with the city police and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Police say “the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.”
After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting. The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions take effect July 1. The Senate passed the bill in mid-April, just weeks after the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds. The House had passed it before the shooting. Lee’s approval comes amid his push for Republican lawmakers to pass a proposal that aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others. He has called lawmakers back for a special session in August.
3M fires company executive for inappropriate conduct weeks after promotion
WASHINGTON (AP) — 3M has fired prominent executive Michael Vale due to “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy,” the company announced on Monday. Vale was promoted to group president and chief business and country officer just last month. The news comes just weeks after St. Paul, Minnesota-based maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics announced thousands of job cuts. In April, the company said that restructing actions were expected to impact about 6,000 positions worldwide — in addition to the reduction of 2,500 manufacturing roles announced in January.
DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor’s expected presidential candidacy. The signing on Monday builds on the governor’s larger push to shape Florida’s education system through regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender. DeSantis argues he is challenging inappropriate liberal ideology in the classroom. The new law comes as Republicans across the country target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education through similar legislation.
TSA is testing facial recognition at more airports, raising privacy concerns
BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency tasked with securing America's airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country. The Transportation Safety Administration says the technology is an effort to more accurately identify the millions of passengers traveling through its airports every day and that passengers can opt out. The technology is both checking to make sure the person at the airport matches the ID presented and that the identification is in fact real. It's currently at 16 airports. Critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out.
Cartier uses images of Amazon tribe devastated by illegal gold mining. Critics call that hypocrisy
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Until two months ago, Cartier’s website showed Indigenous children playing in a field of tall, green grass. The French luxury jewelry brand said it was working to promote the culture of the Indigenous people and protect the rainforest. But the project that the site described never took place, and Cartier took down the photo when contacted by The Associated Press. This incident aside, some of the Yanomami and their defenders praise Cartier’s promotion of Yanomami causes. But that one of the world’s biggest jewelers would advertise with images of an Indigenous people devastated by illegal gold mining has some complaining of greenwashing, a corporation promoting its own image by supporting a cause.
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
Less than two months into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk declared that whoever took over as the company’s CEO “must like pain a lot.” Then he promised he’d step down as soon as he found a replacement “foolish enough” to want the job. That person is Linda Yaccarino, a highly-regarded advertising executive with NBCUniversal. Musk has women in top positions at his other companies, including Gwynne Shotwell, the chief operating officer of SpaceX. But it is also true that women are often more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there’s a crisis — the so-called “glass cliff.” Could Yaccarino be headed toward it?
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. It better reflects reality; nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors. Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that states began allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces. Late last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can welcome dogs as long as they get permission from a local authority. The FDA suggests they also require leashes and develop plans to handle dog waste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.