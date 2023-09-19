India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh's killing
NEW DELHI (AP) — India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat Tuesday and accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs, escalating a breach with Ottawa over alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada. It came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, and Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. India rejected the allegations as “absurd.” India has fought against a movement to establish an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan since the 1980s.
UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global 'mess'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of a world fractured by war, climate change and persisting inequality gather under one roof to hear the U.N. chief summon them to take united action on humanity’s huge challenges – and to start delivering their own assessments on the most global of stages. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before Tuesday's annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly that “People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess.” He said the world needs action – not words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts and a cost-of-living crisis.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukraine's leader and Russia’s top diplomat could cross paths at the United Nations this week. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power. Zelenskyy is due to address world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, then speak Wednesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also is expected at the council meeting. Zelenskyy says that if there's still a place for Russia in the U.N., that's “a question to all the members.” He spoke while visiting injured Ukrainian military members at New York's Staten Island University Hospital.
Most Americans view Israel as a partner, but fewer see it as sharing US values, AP-NORC poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that while Americans generally view Israel as a partner or ally, many question whether its far-right government shares American values. These results come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in New York. The poll results and the meeting come during a new period of tension between the Biden administration and Israel over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which has sparked mass protests in major Israeli cities. The tensions also stem from ongoing disagreements over how to deal with Iran and how to approach the Palestinians.
Five Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Americans held for years in Iranian custody walked arm-in-arm off a plane into freedom. Monday's release was part of a painstakingly negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap saw the Biden administration agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by South Korea. Despite the release, tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and other matters. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suggests the deal could be used to build trust with the U.S. But the exchange has unfolded during ongoing disputes between the two rivals and an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Families upended by school shootings share trauma in push for gun law changes, but get mixed results
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Throughout the corridors of many state Capitols, families are sharing emotionally gutting stories of tragedy caused by mass school shootings with the hope that revealing their trauma will convince lawmakers on either side of the political aisle to reconsider firearm policies. Yet states have for years differed widely on how to respond to the spate of mass shootings that plague the U.S. Democratic-led states have largely tightened firearm restrictions, while Republican-led ones have loosened them. That has left families being forced to wade into the legislative process, uncovering and reliving personally painful details before lawmakers with mixed results.
Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. But that doesn’t make the path to conviction easy, particularly with the case set for trial in a Florida courthouse expected to draw its jury pool from a conservative-leaning region of the state that supported Trump in the 2020 election. Those built-in demographics may be a challenge for prosecutors despite the apparent strength of evidence at their disposal, underscoring the impossibility of untangling the law from the politics in an election-year trial involving a former president and current White House hopeful.
Colombia's president has a plan for 'total peace.' But militias aren't putting down their guns yet
BUENAVENTURA, Colombia (AP) — When elected, Colombia’s rebel-turned-president Gustavo Petro promised to cement “total peace” and end one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. That was 13 months ago, and his plan is inching forward. He aims to rewire how Colombia addresses violence, replacing military operations with programs tackling poverty. He’s negotiating for armed groups to demobilize simultaneously. Officials estimate more than 31,000 armed fighters make up the militias coming forward to start peace talks. Programs for young people that gangs recruit are planned. But experts say powerful groups have grown stronger, with bloodshed skyrocketing. Critics say gangs are taking advantage of cease-fires. They describe strong criminal economies and law enforcement unable to pursue perpetrators.
Making a mark: London’s historic blue plaques seek more diversity as 1,000th marker is unveiled
LONDON (AP) — English Heritage is preparing to unveil its 1,000th blue plaque, the famous discs that dot the walls of buildings throughout London to mark the places where scientists, artists, politicians and activists have made history. The charity is working to broaden the program to include more women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and community groups so that it better reflects the diversity of the capital. The blue plaque program began in 1866, commemorating notable people and their accomplishments by highlighting the places where they lived and worked. But English Heritage is concerned that past honorees were overwhelmingly white and male. Just 15% of the plaques honor women and less than 5% celebrate people from Black and Asian backgrounds.
North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened 'comradely' ties with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened a “comradely fellowship and friendly ties” with President Vladimir Putin. The state media report Tuesday didn't give many specifics on the six-day trip that was Kim’s longest foreign travel as leader. Kim visited several military sites in Russia and said in live comments last week that his country offered full and unconditional support to Putin. His comments and itinerary raised concerns about possible arms deals in which North Korea could provide ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in return for receiving Russian technologies to modernize his nuclear weapons arsenals.
