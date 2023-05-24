Uvalde victim's mother perseveres through teaching, connecting with daughter's memory
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The relatives of 19 students and two teachers gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are still waiting for answers a year later. They still want to know why it took more than an hour for armed officials to confront and kill the shooter on May 24, 2022. While the investigations continue, the people of this small town honor the dead by visiting painted murals in honor of the victims, tending to the small white crosses that dot the town square and maintaining painted slogans such as “Uvalde Strong” on building facades.
Target removes some LGBTQ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
Trump's freewheeling, stream-of-consciousness speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump speaks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defense attorneys wince. The Republican former president has never hesitated to offer his opinion or joust with his antagonists. But legal experts say Trump’s freewheeling speaking style could give prosecutors additional ammunition to use against him in court. In a March interview on Fox News Channel, Trump said he had “the right to take” classified documents with him to his Florida resort. During a CNN town hall, Trump said he told a Georgia elections official “you owe me." The stakes have never been higher for Trump as he comes under intensifying scrutiny from state and federal prosecutors.
Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. Government beneficiaries, social service groups that receive state and federal subsidies and millions more across the country are contemplating the possibility of massive and immediate cuts if the U.S. were to default on its financial obligations. Some are cutting back on necessities and others are finding ways to save money.
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian official says Moscow's forces have shot down “a large number” of drones in Russia’s southern Belgorod region. The comments on Wednesday came a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine. Belgorod's governor said the drones were intercepted overnight over the province. He said no one had been hurt but unspecified administrative buildings, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Russia said that the previous day it beat back one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry said that more than 70 attackers were killed in a battle in Belgorod that lasted around 24 hours. It made no mention of any Russian casualties.
Largest US gay rights group issues Florida travel advisory for anti-LGBTQ+ laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the U.S. has joined other civil rights organizations in issuing a travel advisory for Florida. The Humans Rights Campaign warned on Tuesday that newly passed laws and policies in Florida may pose risks to minorities, immigrants and gay travelers. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group joins the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and Equality Florida in issuing travel or relocation warnings for the Sunshine State. The Human Rights Campaign says it isn’t calling for a boycott or making a blanket recommendation against visiting Florida. It says it wants to highlight new laws passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.
Rain, winds lash Guam as Typhoon Mawar closes in and residents shelter
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Typhoon Mawar is aiming its fury at the tiny U.S. territory of Guam as residents with nowhere to go hunker down to face the devastating winds and torrential rains from what is expected to be the worst storm to hit the Pacific island in decades. The U.S. military has sent away ships, residents have stockpiled supplies and anyone not living in a concrete house has been urged to seek safety elsewhere. The typhoon was forecast to arrive as a Category 4 storm with winds of 140 mph. Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Guam said they were seeing “almost whiteout conditions” at their office as the storm approached and intensified Wednesday afternoon.
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Republican governor is an outspoken cultural conservative and long seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination. He plans to announce his decision in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The audio-only event will be streamed on Twitter Spaces beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. DeSantis will join a crowded Republican contest to decide whether the party will move on from Trump in 2024 as it works to retake the White House from President Joe Biden.
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest has returned from the mountain pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities. Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world’s highest mountain last week. Magar lost both his legs while fighting in the British army in Afghanistan when he accidently stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Hundreds of supporters and officials, including Nepal’s tourism minister, greeted him at Kathmandu’s airport on Tuesday and offered him garlands.
Vinícius Júnior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinícius Júnior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field. Since the season began in September, Vinícius Júnior has suffered racist abuse by fans of at least five rival teams, including the hanging of an effigy depicting the Black player from a bridge by a group of Atletico Madrid fans in January. Through his social media presence, the Real Madrid winger has repeatedly called out racist attitudes that he says prevail in a southern European country where a third of children are now born to foreign parents, the majority from Latin America and Africa.
