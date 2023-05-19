Zelenskyy to join G7 at Hiroshima summit as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies in Hiroshima, Japan, making his furthest trip from of his war-torn country as leaders are set to unveil new sanctions on Russia for its invasion. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelenskyy would attend the summit. Danilov said Zelenskyy would be wherever Ukraine needed him and that important matters will be decided at the summit in Japan.
Why Ukraine's spring offensive still hasn't begun — with summer just weeks away
WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Western allies have shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine with an urgency to get the supplies to Kyiv in time for an anticipated spring counteroffensive. Now summer is just weeks away and instead of an ongoing counteroffensive Russia has dug in deeper, fortified its lines and the two sides have focused on an intense battle for Bakhmut. But officials sense the campaign will now finally launch, and in some cases, the initial shaping operations that signal the next stage of this fight have already begun.
Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults say they are highly concerned about the impact on the national economy if the U.S. debt limit is not increased and the government defaults on its loans. That's according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows 6 in 10 adults say they want any increase in the debt limit to be coupled with agreed-upon terms for reducing the federal budget deficit. At the same time, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden and congressional negotiators on both sides of the aisle are handling negotiations. Still, slightly more approve of Biden’s handling of the situation than of congressional Republicans.
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention
A judge is poised to decide whether a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Jack Teixeira is due back in federal court Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts, where a magistrate judge is expected to hear arguments on prosecutors’ request to keep the 21-year-old locked up before issuing a ruling. Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months before his April arrest taking notes on classified information or viewing intelligence not related to his job.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint filed in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government. The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Videos show gunman saying 'kill me' to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Videos released by authorities in New Mexico recorded a voice said to be an 18-year-old gunman urging police to “kill me” during this week’s rampage that left three older women dead before officers fatally shot him outside a church. They also show Farmington police officers rushing toward the gunman. Police made the videos public at a news conference Thursday. Authorities in Farmington have been probing for motivations behind Monday’s deadly attack by the high school senior, amid indications from relatives of prior mental health issues. Police say he sprayed bullets indiscriminately outside his home and while walking down a residential street.
Australian police Taser 95-year-old with dementia as she approached them with steak knife and walker
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 95-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home. The extraordinary police takedown of dementia sufferer Clare Nowland on Wednesday in the New South Wales state town of Cooma has prompted a high-level police internal investigation. Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home that specializes in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that Nowland had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen. Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter declined to say on Friday whether he thought police had used excessive force.
7.7 magnitude earthquake causes small tsunami on South Pacific islands
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused a small tsunami to wash ashore on South Pacific islands Friday. No damage has been reported, and the threat passed in a few hours. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves 2 feet above tide level were measured off Lenakel, a port town in Vanuatu. Smaller waves were measured by coastal or deep-ocean gauges elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia and New Zealand. Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office advised people to head to higher ground. New Zealand's emergency agency expected experience strong currents with unpredictable surges at the shoreline. Waves 8 inches above tides were measured at North Cape, New Zealand. The quake’s epicenter was near the Loyalty Islands, part of New Caledonia.
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard
ROME (AP) — A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed one of the entrance gates of the Vatican. It managed to get past Swiss Guards and reach the Apostolic Palace courtyard before coming to a stop. The suspect was apprehended. Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way. That's according to the Vatican press office in a statement late Thursday. It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate. Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City.
On US Bike to Work Day, here's how COVID, eco-thinking made cycling better in cities worldwide
MONTREAL (AP) — During the worst of the pandemic, outdoor recreation surged as people took up pursuits to escape isolation. For many, that meant getting on a bicycle. The question is whether they stick with it in these closer-to-normal times. The evidence is incomplete. But what's clear from a Rutgers-Virginia Tech study of cycling in various North American and European cities is that many new bikeways were built during the height of COVID-19. And these efforts were rewarded with increased cycling in places that undertook robust development. Montreal did more than any other North American city studied. In Europe, London, Paris and Brussels stepped up more than most. A study in Bogota, Colombia, also noted an uptick in cycling there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.