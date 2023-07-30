Official tells AP that Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in August
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country. That's what an official told The Associated Press on Saturday night. The kingdom and Kyiv did not immediately acknowledge the planned talks. The official says the summit will be held in the city of Jeddah. The official says the summit will include Ukraine, as well as Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries. The official added that a high-level official from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration also is expected to attend. Russia is not invited. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as no authorization had been given to publicly discuss the summit.
Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, temporarily closes airport for traffic
Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure for traffic of one of four airports around the Russian capital. The Russian Defense Ministry said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defense systems and two others were jammed and crashed in the Moscow City business district in the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the facades of two buildings in the Moscow City district. A security guard was injured, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials. No flights went into and out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, Tass said.
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law on Saturday. The law was set to take effect Aug. 1. It also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request they be relocated to areas children can’t access. The ruling comes as lawmakers in a number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
WASHINGTON (AP) — New allegations in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The latest criminal charges unsealed Thursday allege a more central role for the former president than previously known in a cover-up that prosecutors say was meant to prevent them from recovering top-secret documents he took with him after he left the White House. Experts say the new allegations strengthen special counsel Jack Smith’s already powerful case against Trump while undercutting potential defenses floated by the former president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — When the ocean gets really hot, it's less refreshing. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit at a spot off Florida's southern tip. In the prolonged heat wave smothering the Southwest, pools are so hot that they don't offer enough relief. One woman threw blocks of ice into her pool to lower the temperature. This is happening when large swaths of the United STates are suffering through a heat wave. Scientists recently declared that July was the hottest month ever recorded for the globe. Luckily in Florida, a storm finally helped sea surface temperatures fall where they were extremely high.
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an “ammunition depot” after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei. Taiwan said Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday opposing the military aid to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory. Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, said no amount of military spending will shake China's “firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland.” China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and Taiwan has never been governed by China’s ruling Communist Party.
Russian missile attacks leave few options for Ukrainian farmers looking to export grain
PAVLIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The collapse of the Black Sea grain deal and a series of missile strikes on Ukrainian grain silos and ports have left farmers with few options to export their grain — and all of them are getting more expensive. The agricultural company Ivushka, in a southern Ukraine village, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles in mid-July. Much of the grain stored there was burned in the explosions, and they hope to save the rest before it rains. The Ukrainian harvest is at its lowest levels in a decade, and the new risks mean Ukrainian farmers are likely to think hard about how much to plant in coming seasons — or whether to plant at all. That will raise food prices around the world.
'The Few, the Proud' aren't so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Marine Corps leaders say they'll make their recruiting goal this year, at a time when the active-duty Army, Navy and Air Force expect to fall short. All the services have struggled in the tight job market to compete with higher-paying businesses for the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military’s physical, mental and moral standards. So how are the Marines doing it? Recruiting leaders say a key to their success is the emphasis the Corps puts on selecting top-performing Marines to fill recruiting jobs. That's along with efforts to increase the number of recruiters, extend those who do well and then speed their return to high schools, where in-person recruiting stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
CHICAGO (AP) — Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. They say the tailored campaigns challenge assumptions of what kinds of voters are susceptible to election conspiracies and distrust in voting systems. For example, immigrants from authoritarian regimes in countries like Venezuela or who have lived through the Chinese Cultural Revolution may be vulnerable to misinformation that claims politicians want to turn the U.S. into a Socialist state. Disinformation efforts often hinge on topics most important to each community, taking advantage of very real fears and past trauma.
30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest
PHOENIX (AP) — A historic heat wave that has blasted the U.S. Southwest throughout July is showing signs of abating with late-arriving monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees for the first time in a month. But the National Weather Service says the high temperature in the desert city Saturday has still climbed past 110 for the 30th straight day. Chances of cooling monsoon thunderstorms are expected to increase Sunday. But wet weather also can bring damaging winds and flash flooding. Temperatures are also expected to ease in Las Vegas; Albuquerque, New Mexico, and even Death Valley, California.
