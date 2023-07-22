Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested
LONDON (AP) — A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk. And that's a big if. This week, Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world and declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. An official from the International Chamber of Shipping says the industry has been “very resilient in the face of these sorts of risks.” Continued shipments will depend on vessels getting insurance and how the safety risks play out, including whether the threats are serious. A group for international marine insurers said “it is unlikely that underwriters will want to cover that risk."
He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case
NEW YORK (AP) — As police comb through the home of a man charged in a string of serial killings in New York, one witness is frustrated it took so long to solve the crime. Dave Schaller lived with victim Amber Costello when she disappeared on Long Island in 2010. He tells the AP he provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer and the vehicle he drove years ago. Prosecutors say that information may have been lost within a sea of evidence. But it was rediscovered when a new task force formed to examine the case. The tip about the vehicle helped investigators whittle their list of suspects in a neighborhood they had already zeroed in on through cellphone location data.
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Weary Republicans across New Hampshire, even inside the governor’s office, are desperate to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But for now they’re relying on little more than hopes and prayers. More than a dozen high-profile Republican officials are running against Trump. But one after another, they have stumbled in their campaigns to crack the veneer of inevitability that has followed the former president across the states hosting the opening Republican primary contests. Months after entering the race, most are still grasping for an effective strategy. Former Vice President Mike Pence, perhaps more than anyone, has been dragged down by the powerful undertow of Trumpism.
As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life
PHOENIX (AP) — For four years, The Associated Press' global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix. The city is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave even by the extreme standards of America's hottest big city. This weekend, Prengaman is preparing to move his family to New York for work and leave the Arizona heat behind. He says he wonders about what this latest, record-breaking heat wave may say about the future of the city, and extreme weather in general, as the Earth warms from climate change.
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
NEW YORK (AP) — Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a darker tone
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Latin America has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, with everything from Barbie-themed food, Barbie planes and Barbie political ads. But it’s not all high heels and pom-poms: Barbie mania in the region has taken on a darker, macabre tone. In Peru, anti-government demonstrators dressed up two women in pink and put them in giant Barbie boxes in the main square of Lima to protest police clashes with demonstrators. In Mexico, a Barbie homage doll sparked controversy after a sister of one of Mexico’s 111,000 missing people began sewing Barbie outfits to costume the doll as a “Searching Mother” — a nod to a volunteer group that searches for gravesites that might contain their children’s remains.
A man lies in a Kenya morgue. His family says he's one of at least 35 shot dead by police this month
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The bullet was still lodged in Douglas Kalasinga’s head as he lay in the morgue. His family said they couldn’t afford an autopsy. They believe he was one of at least 35 civilians who have been shot dead by police in Kenya this month during protests over new taxes and the rising cost of living. An interior ministry spokesperson referred requests for comment to the police, who didn’t respond. President William Ruto was elected last year after appealing to people he described as fellow hustlers of humble background and vowing to lower the cost of living. His administration is accused of making economic life unbearable for millions of Kenyans struggling to get by. Kalasinga's family says he was one of them.
Spanish general election tipped to put the far right back in office for the first time since Franco
MADRID (AP) — Spain's general election Sunday could make the country the latest European Union member to shift to the political right. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his coalition's far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections two months ago. Most polls put the right-wing Popular Party ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme-right Vox party to form a government. Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado that tore through eastern North Carolina and struck a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has damaged its drug storage facility but not its medicine production areas. The drugmaker’s ability to salvage materials could mitigate what experts feared would be a major blow to an already strained system as the United States grapples with existing drug shortages. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said Friday he does not expect there to be “any immediate significant impacts on supply.” The EF3 tornado downed Wednesday near Rocky Mount and ripped the roof off a factory responsible for producing nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals.
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi's free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night's game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.
