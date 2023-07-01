More than 900 people are arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
PARIS (AP) — Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite massive police deployment, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted. Family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest. The government suggested the violence was beginning to lessen thanks to tougher security measures. Damages remained widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon and French territories overseas. The interior minister announced 471 arrests around France by early Saturday. International soccer star Kylian Mbappe and the French naitonal soccer team pleaded for an end to the violence, which is rooted in disadvantaged neighborhoods facing poverty and discrimination.
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd. Despite the differences between the two countries' cultures, police forces and communities, the shooting in France and the outcry that erupted there this week laid bare how the U.S. is not alone in its struggles with systemic racism and police brutality. The teen was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday. Video showed an officer firing once through the windshield as the driver pulled forward.
The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term. The justices this week killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts, ended affirmative action in higher education and issued a major decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered important issues involving voting rights and religion. The court will next meet in the fall to resume hearing cases.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
As if air travel isn't hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Airline passengers dealing with weather delays could face a new source of disruptions this weekend. Wireless providers plan to power up new 5G systems near major airports on Saturday. Most U.S. airlines say they have retrofitted their planes to protect them against interference from the 5G signals. However, Delta Air Lines has 190 planes that have not been retrofitted, most of them smaller Airbus jets. Delta says it will schedule those planes to avoid flying into airports where fog or low clouds are expected.
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change. They say as the world warms and weather gets more extreme, America will see nastier bouts of drought that lead to wildfires and then cause billowing and deadly smoke. The amount of land burned in the United States and Canada has more than tripled since the 1980s. One study estimates that globally more than 600,000 people per year die from wildfire smoke. Scientists warn against calling this a new normal because it's not going to stay this way. It's the new abnormal.
Morning-after pill vending machines gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe
SEATTLE (AP) — Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine. It's stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill. Such machines are increasingly popular on college campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. Advocates say there are there are now 39 universities in 17 states with the machines. At least 20 more are considering them. It's part of a push on college campuses to ensure emergency contraceptives are cheap, discreet and widely available, as some states enact abortion bans and others look to enshrine protections.
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort. Biden said his administration had already begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create a debt-relief plan that will be implemented in coming months. In the meantime, since student loan payment requirements are to resume in the fall, his administration said it would create an “on ramp” to repayment and implement ways to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday's ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.
Judge allows nearly all of North Carolina's revised 12-week abortion law to take effect
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked temporarily a small portion of North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions from taking effect this weekend. But remaining provisions set to take effect on Saturday will begin as scheduled. They include a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy with new exceptions. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued a temporary restraining order halting a rule stating a physician must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before conducting a medication abortion. Violating that rule could have resulted in criminal penalties for doctors. Before Saturday, North Carolina has had a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.