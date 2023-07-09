NATO's unity will be tested at summit in Vilnius
WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO leaders have celebrated their unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, that will be tested at the alliance's annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week. Disagreements have been stacking up over admitting Sweden as NATO's 32nd member, boosting military spending and finding a new secretary general. In addition, there's division over how to fulfill a years-old promise to admit Ukraine into NATO. Douglas Lute, who served as U.S. ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama, says “any fissure, any lack of solidarity provides an opportunity for those who would oppose the alliance." The U.S. announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions, causing unease among some NATO partners.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in a video from Snake Island released Saturday, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that, while small, the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.” Intense battles continue to rage in Ukraine's south and east on Saturday. A Russian strike on the eastern town of Lyman killed eight civilians.
Some cities are digging up water mains and leaving lead pipe in the ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many American cities have been excavating water mains, revealing lead pipes and leaving them there. The work’s disruption of the pipe can also spike lead levels, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s a common practice that some people who study lead poisoning say is immoral. Many cities say they can leave the pipes and use chemical treatment instead. But that isn’t foolproof, and the Biden administration has said it wants all 9.2 million lead pipes in the U.S. replaced. Some cities are finding ways to avoid leaving the lead in the ground — including even Detroit, which managed to come up with the money despite bankruptcy.
UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” after nearly 3 months of fighting
CAIRO (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war,” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. He warned on Saturday evening that the war is likely to destabilize the entire region. Sudan descended into chaos after months of tension between the military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and his rival Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in mid-April. Guterres also condemned an airstrike Saturday that health authorities said killed at least 22 people in Omdurman, a city just across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum. He also decried the large-scale violence and casualties in the western region of Darfur.
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter. But his turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction previously unknown outside San Jacinto County. An Associated Press investigation led the sheriff’s office to disclose that deputies took nearly four times as long as Capers initially said to arrive at the April 28 mass shooting. Former deputies say Capers’ staff neglects basic police work while pursuing asset seizures. Capers’ second-in-command says the sheriff initially gave his “best guestimation” about the response time and that the accusations against him are lies.
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean opposition lawmakers have sharply criticized the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog for its approval of Japanese plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. They met with Rafael Grossi for a tense meeting in Seoul on Sunday, with protesters screaming outside the door. The IAEA last week approved the Japanese plans, saying the treated water would meet international safety standards. Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, is traveling to several countries this week to engage with government officials and critics of the plan, seeking to reduce public concerns about food safety.
Yellen says Washington might 'respond to unintended consequences' for China due to tech export curbs
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.
Cities have long made plans for extreme heat. Are they enough in a warming world?
CHICAGO (AP) — With Earth breaking average heat records, cities are sure to be giving a fresh look at their readiness plans for temperatures that can kill. Dire heat waves in the past have prompted effective efforts by cities to do better at protecting people — especially their most vulnerable. A heat wave in Chicago in 1995 killed more than 700 people. The city responded by developing an emergency plan that includes a massive push to alert people to the coming danger — and connect people with the resources they may need to survive it. Many other cities have adopted similar measures. But experts say the inequality that makes some people more vulnerable to the heat is a problem that persists.
Protests grow as Israel's far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s anti-government protest movement is gaining new momentum as tens of thousands of people spill into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan. The movement has staged protests for over six months since Netanyahu’s government unveiled the plan. But in recent weeks, the protests were showing signs of weakening. Plans by the government to push forward with the overhaul, coupled with the firing of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who was accused of being too sympathetic to the protesters, appeared to give momentum to Saturday’s demonstrations. Critics say Netanyahu's plan will concentrate power in the hands of the prime minister and his allies.
The BBC is under pressure over claims a well-known presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos
LONDON (AP) — Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement, the BBC said “we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”
