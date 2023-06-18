Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back in March 2021, Merrick Garland pledged on his first day as attorney general a return to what he calls the “norms” of the Justice Department. But since then it's been anything but typical. The former federal judge now finds himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions because the special counsel he appointed has brought federal criminal charges against Donald Trump. The spotlight on Garland has been building for months since the FBI searched the former president's Florida home on a warrant Garland authorized in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. Garland has been repeating a mantra of independence and accountability for the nation's premier law enforcement agency.
US, China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese officials say the United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken was able on Sunday to secure a visit to Washington by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a nearly 6-hour meeting. But both sides said advancement on the issues that divide them remains a work in progress while the Chinese foreign ministry said “the China-U.S. relationship is at the lowest point since its establishment.” Blinken will have higher-level contacts with the Chinese on Monday.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive. They say Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March. The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. It says Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — You could call her the mother of Father’s Day. The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles is her great-granddaughter and last direct descendant. She says Dodd’s own father raised six children on his own after his wife died. Dodd decided he and other dads deserved some credit. She spent more than six decades lobbying everyone from presidents to retailers for support in celebrating Father’s Day nationwide.
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Triple-digit temperatures have prompted severe weather and another round of heat advisories across much of the southern United States. The unstable conditions triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people from Oklahoma to Mississippi. It's also producing gusty winds in the Southwest that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico. A suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Arkansas early Sunday, destroying chicken houses and toppling trees onto houses. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Reports Sunday indicated more than 740,000 people were without power in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a partial state of emergency on Saturday.
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and at least 22 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot. The DuPage County sheriff’s office described it as a “peaceful gathering” to celebrate Juneteenth that suddenly turned violent in Willowbrook, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. A witness, Craig Lotcie, says, “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.” Rick Wagner lives in a neighborhood across from the strip mall. He says there were at least 300 people in the lot by 10:30 p.m. Wagner says it was “like cars everywhere.”
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers
NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death in New York City’s Central Park after a verbal dispute with the dog’s owner. Officials say the seriously injured pit bull was taken to an animal clinic, where he was euthanized for his injuries. According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man who stabbed the pit bull and a woman walking it when the man’s unleashed dog bit the woman’s pit bull Saturday evening. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix. No arrests were made as of Sunday.
Miami's Francis Suarez bucking history as he tries to become first sitting mayor elected president
The 2024 Republican presidential field is full of long-shot candidates. And Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be the longest long shot of all, on paper anyway. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president. Presidents have historically comes from the ranks of governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That doesn't seem to have deterred Suarez. He got into the race last week by talking up his experience leading the city of about 450,000 people. Suarez says being a two-term mayor of Miami has helped him understand and confront issues facing most Americans, such as crime and homelessness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.