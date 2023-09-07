Russian missile turns Ukrainian market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian missile that struck in eastern Ukraine turned an outdoor market into a fiery, blackened ruin where weeping civilians looked for loved ones among the mangled, burned bodies scattered across the ground. The blast Wednesday in the town of Kostiantynivka killed 17 people and wounded at least 32 in one Russia’s deadliest strikes in months. Images taken by Associated Press reporters showed emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls and tending to the wounded amid the wreckage that included blackened cars.
Mexico decriminalizes abortion, extending Latin American trend of widening access to procedure
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The sweeping ruling issued Wednesday declared that national laws prohibiting the procedure are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights. The decision extended Latin America’s trend of widening abortion access. The high court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code. The decision will require the federal public health service and all federal health institutions to offer abortion to anyone who requests it.
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled the remaining seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days and angering Republicans. The administration also proposed stronger protections against development on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Department of Interior’s decision to cancel the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve. Litigation over the approval of that project is pending.
India's rising geopolitical clout will be tested as it hosts the G20 summit
NEW DELHI (AP) — As host of the G20 leading economies this year, India has pledged to put the concerns of developing countries front and center and make sure they're not left behind. This pledge will be put to the test this week as world leaders arrive in New Delhi for the G20 summit, which begins Saturday. As the grouping's president, India also has promoted itself as a rising global star with the potential to bridge the gap between the West and Russia. That stance also will be put to the test during the summit. So far, none of the G20 meetings this year have been able to agree on wording about Russia's war in Ukraine.
Everyone's talking about the Global South. But what is it?
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country is “becoming the voice of the Global South." The United Nations uses the term “Global South” and so does the World Bank and U.S. President Joe Biden. So what, exactly, is it? Despite how it sounds, it’s not really a geographical term. It’s complicated, and often depends upon who is using the phrase. Most commonly, Global South refers to the countries belonging to the Group of 77 at the United Nations, which, confusingly, is today actually a coalition of 134 countries. Some use different criteria, such as whether a country was previously colonized or whether a nation’s per-capita GDP is above $15,000.
In Southeast Asia, Harris says 'we have to see the future'
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled for more than a day to reach this year's summit of Southeast Asian nations, where she was tasked with strengthening ties in a region that's crucial to U.S. interests. Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press that Washington must “pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line, and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then." This was her third trip to Southeast Asia since taking office. She's at the center of the White House's efforts to foster partnerships that can serve as a counterbalance to China's influence.
Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group has filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit contends Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.” The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier that's used to deter migrants between US and Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15. The barrier has drawn protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments. The ruling Wednesday is a setback to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest aggressive tactic to try stopping migrants from crossing America’s southern border. Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the the border. Texas officials said the state would appeal.
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine. That's according to U.S. federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the court filings. The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran.
The Catholic Church defended human rights during Chile’s dictatorship. An archive tells the story
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The archive of the Vicariate of Solidarity gives an account of a painful episode in Chile’s history: 47,000 instances of human rights violations during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, who took power after a military coup that deposed President Salvador Allende 50 years ago. The documents were gathered between 1976 and 1992 by workers of the Vicariate, a human rights organization founded by Chilean Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez. Led by social workers, lawyers, archivists and physicians, it provided legal, medical and spiritual support to those harmed by the regime.
