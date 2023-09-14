Whole families drowned in a Libyan city's flood. The only warning was the sound of the dams bursting
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The wall of water several stories high smashed into apartment buildings, drowning entire families in minutes. Residents of the Libyan coastal city of Derna said the only warning they had was the explosive sound of the dams bursting before the torrents of water flooded into the city and washed away neighborhoods. Thousands are dead and more bodies are being recovered, while families desperately try to learn if their loved ones survived. Location proved the difference between life and death for many. Families near the river valley that flooded were lost. Survivors climbed to roofs and stayed the night, witnessing the devastation unfold on the ground.
New England has been roiled by wild weather including a likely tornado. Next up is Hurricane Lee
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A hurricane watch is in place for portions of Maine, while a large area of coastal New England is under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee is expected to reach the region later this week. The threat of another storm comes as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night that the hurricane watch extends from Stonington, Maine, to the U.S.-Canadian border. The tropical storm watch covers Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Rainfall earlier this week inundated parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
South Korea expresses 'concern and regret' over military cooperation talks between Kim and Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has expressed “deep concern and regret” over a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was apparently focused on expanding military cooperation as the two isolated, nuclear-armed leaders vowed to support each other in their escalating confrontations with the United States. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Putin could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that the North in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the nation has been transfixed by the two-week manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Souza Cavalcante, another fugitive drama has been playing out in the nation's capital with comparatively minimal attention. Christopher Haynes has been on the run for a week, since escaping from police custody at George Washington University hospital on Sept. 6. Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier in the day on murder charges. The national media has tracked every development in Cavalcante’s flight and capture Wednesday morning, But Haynes has basically dropped off the map.
At the University of North Carolina, two shootings 30 years apart show how much has changed
Two shootings three decades apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. One graduate who covered the earlier shooting for the school newspaper is now a journalism professor who kept his students safe during last month's lockdown. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads.
Federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal with issue likely to be decided by Supreme Court
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But the judge declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Wednesday agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The ruling is ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program’s fate before the high court for a third time. Hanen had previously declared the 2012 Obama-era program illegal.
Israel's finance minister now governs the West Bank. Critics see steps toward permanent control
ASA'EL, West Bank (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has quietly taken steps toward cementing Israel's control of the occupied West Bank with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leading the way. Smotrich is a staunch supporter of Jewish settlements and has been granted new powers over settlement policy as part of his coalition agreement with Netanyahu. He has used this authority and moved swiftly to approve thousands of new settlement homes, legalize previously unauthorized wildcat outposts and make it more difficult for Palestinians to build homes and move about. Experts and officials say Smotrich’s policies have compounded Palestinian misery and emboldened violent settlers. Recent settlement expansion has also strained the Netanyahu government’s ties with the White House.
Biden rules on clean cars face crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles — a major source of planet-warming emissions — face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach, while environmental groups and the Biden administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
Paintings on pesos illustrate Argentina's currency and inflation woes
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The rapid depreciation of the Argentine currency and one of the world’s highest inflation rates has made it difficult for Argentines to make ends meet. The peso has depreciated around 60% compared to the U.S. dollar over the past year. As Argentines react with dismay and anger, artists are seeking to show the economic damage the best way they know how, with art. As they express themselves, the artwork increases the value of the increasingly worthless bills they use as material.
