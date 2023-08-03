Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is due in federal court to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He will be facing a judge just blocks from the U.S. Capitol that his supporters stormed to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. In what’s by now become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement on Thursday, be officially taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released, so he can rejoin the campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.
Pope Francis blasts scandal of clergy sex abuse in Portugal and meets with survivors
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Portugal, and the Vatican says he listened intently to them. After arriving in Lisbon for the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day festival, Francis also blasted members of Portugal’s Catholic hierarchy for their response to the country’s sex abuse scandal. He said it had marred the church and helped drive the faithful away. Francis’ five-day visit comes after a panel of experts hired by Portuguese bishops reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls may have been abused by church personnel since 1950. The Vatican said Francis met with 13 abuse survivors at the Vatican Embassy on Wednesday evening.
The US wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with 1,000 police. Watchdogs say they'll export abuse
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is praising Kenya's interest in leading a multinational force in Haiti. But weeks ago, the U.S. openly warned Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those police officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare. Kenya's police have long been accused by rights groups of killings and torture. That includes gunning down civilians during Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew and fatally shooting more than 30 people during protests in July. A Human Rights Watch researcher says local watchdogs are concerned about Kenya “exporting its abusive police to other parts of the world.”
Woman's escape from cinder block cell likely spared others from similar 'nightmare,' FBI says
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It said he is charged with interstate kidnapping and authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already left damage and injuries
TOKYO (AP) — The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other Japanese islands this week is slowly moving west but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Khanun is expected to slow to nearly stationary movement in the waters between China and Japan’s southwestern islands before turning east Friday. That would largely spare China, where rain from an earlier typhoon caused severe flooding this week around Beijing. But eastern areas of China, northern Taiwan and Okinawa were all warning of rain and wind from the typhoon.
Niger's civil society mobilizes the nation to fight for freedom from foreign interference
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s ruling junta and civil society groups are calling on the nation to mobilize in the capital to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference. Thursday's march falls on the West African nation’s independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president. Protests are expected throughout the capital, Niamey, to push back against foreign meddling. In a closed door meeting on Wednesday, dozens of people from civil society organizations, professional groups and trade unions spoke with the coup leaders about their vision for the country.
Israeli protesters are calling for democracy. But what about the occupation of Palestinians?
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is being rocked by a wave of mass protests calling for the country’s democracy to be upheld. But the pro-democracy movement lacks any clear message of opposition to Israel’s open-ended military rule over millions of Palestinians. This contradiction reflects a widely held belief among Jewish Israelis that the conflict with the Palestinians is both intractable and somehow separate from Israel’s internal strife. Critics of the protest movement, including Palestinians, say that such selective advocacy of democratic ideals shows how disconnected Israelis are from the harsh reality of those living under occupation. The protesters are demonstrating against attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to weaken the judiciary.
Surfs up takes on new meaning as California waves get bigger as Earth warms, research finds
SAN DIEGO (AP) — New research shows winter waves off California’s Pacific coast are swelling in size as the planet warms. Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used a unique approach to gather historical data from the past 90 years to track the increasing height of the surf. His team analyzed records from seismographs dating back to 1931 that picked up ripples of energy on the seafloor from crashing waves. That data was used to measure how they have increased over time. Bromirski's research shows average winter wave heights have grown by as much as a foot since 1970, when global warming is believed to have started accelerating.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial
HOUSTON (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to appear in a Houston courtroom to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Thursday's court hearing comes as Paxton awaits the start of a separate impeachment trial. It’s unclear if any decision will be made during the court hearing on when Paxton might finally go to trial on felony charges of defrauding investors in a tech startup. He was indicted in 2015. One of Paxton’s lawyers declined to comment on what might be discussed at what's expected to be a relatively short hearing but says Paxton will be appearing.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death. A federal jury recommended Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A judge is scheduled to formally impose the sentence on Thursday. The truck driver spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. Most of the victims were elderly or disabled. Bowers also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the shooting.
