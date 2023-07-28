Moscow blames Kyiv for attacks in south Russia as Kremlin forces hit Ukrainian buildings
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for a key village in southeastern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces pounding it with artillery, amid Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive. Russia accused Ukraine of firing two missiles at southern Russia near the border and wounding 20 people. Russian forces blasted an apartment building and security services office in the central city of Dnipro. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, marked Ukraine’s Statehood Day holiday by reaffirming its sovereignty as a nation — a direct rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who used his claim that Ukraine didn’t exist as a nation to justify his invasion in 2022.
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
OSKALOOSA Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early-voting Iowa at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump is making a rare appearance with the rest of the field at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser on Friday, a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. DeSantis has been working to reset his stalled campaign. DeSantis returned to Iowa on Thursday for a bus tour and defended Florida's new school curriculum on slavery, drawing criticism from fellow candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is “fine” since he froze up midsentence during a press conference on Wednesday. And now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of recent health issues. In a statement, his office said that McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.” The statement was first reported by Politico. It comes after McConnell has suffered health problems in recent months. He is 81.
With Trump newly indicted, here's what to know about the documents case and what’s next
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents. These new allegations, in a case stemming from a 2022 raid at his Florida estate, add fresh detail to the criminal case initially issued last month. The former president faces three new charges in a superseding indictment issued by federal prosecutors on Thursday. Trump is newly accused of asking a staffer at his Mar-a-Lago club to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents. The employee is also now charged in the case.
How living in a mobile home makes you more likely to die in a tornado
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — When tornadoes strike, people aren’t just killed at home. Sometimes, they are killed by their homes. An AP analysis shows that tornadoes are disproportionately killing more people in mobile or manufactured homes, especially in the South. They often victimize the most economically vulnerable residents. Since 1996, tornadoes have killed 815 people in mobile or manufactured homes. That’s 53% of all the people killed in their homes during a tornado. Yet only 6% of America’s housing units are manufactured homes. How mobile homes are anchored to the ground is key. If they are not tied down well experts say they become flying death traps.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch and have been since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerous heat is forecast to “engulf” much of the eastern half of the United States Friday as extreme temperatures spread from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic where some residents will see their hottest temperatures of the year.
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood counts on his neighbors in a sprawling downtown tent city to stay safe as temperatures soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month. Homeless people like Livengood are among the people most likely to die every year in the extreme heat in metro Phoenix, which is setting new records in 2023. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, tallied 425 heat-associated deaths for 2022 during the region’s hottest summer on record, more than half of them occurring in July. Most of the deaths occurred outside.
Authorities charge Alabama woman who acknowledged fabricating story about kidnapping, toddler
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Carlee Russell has been charged on Friday with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. Both are misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail. Russell disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle. Her attorney later said she made the story up.
Soldiers declare Niger general as head of state after he led a coup and detained the president
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in Niger have declared the general who led a coup as the head of state. The announcement on state television Friday came hours after Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani defended the takeover and asked for support from the nation and international partners. Concerns are growing that the political crisis could set back the country’s fight against jihadists and boost Russia’s influence in West Africa. Various factions of Niger’s military have reportedly wrangled for control since members of the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday. He was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Pay is rising for many public sector employees as governments try to compete for new workers and stem a tide of retirements and resignations. Turnover rates in state and local governments are double the norm of the past two decades. That's prompted pay raises from many states, counties, cities and schools. The pay hikes come as governments and taxpayers feel the consequences of empty positions. Some states have about one-quarter of their prison guard positions empty — posing challenges for security. Local 911 call centers also have reported shortfalls in workers. And a lack of bus drivers has caused some kids to arrive late to school.
