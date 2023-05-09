Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.
Official: Officer saved 'countless lives' ending mall attack
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall lasted three to four minutes before a local police officer shot and killed the gunman. Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday that the Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action. He says the officer is still processing what happened and isn't ready to have his name made public. Sibley says the investigation into Garcia’s motive is ongoing, but he expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs. He also says Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.
Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek
STARKS, La. (AP) — Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Louisiana man who authorities say fired a gun at children playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl. Southwest Louisiana authorities say 58-year-old David Van Doyle, of the Starks community, faces aggravated assault and battery charges. He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday morning. Jail officials say a public defender has been assigned to the case. The attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment. The girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The sheriff's office says Doyle told detectives he saw shadows outside and shot at people running away.
First 550 US active duty troops arriving at southern border
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. defense officials say about 550 U.S. active duty troops have begun arriving along the U.S.-Mexico border, in the first group of new military support ahead of an expected increase migrants. The forces will mainly be used to help monitor the border and will have no contact with migrants. More than 900 more soldiers, Marines and airmen will follow at the end of the month, as the Biden administration bolsters efforts to monitor the border and process incoming migrants as pandemic-era restrictions end. A defense official says the bulk of those arriving now are Army soldiers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a debt deal with President Joe Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic default. McCarthy spoke to reporters at the Capitol ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Biden later Tuesday at the White House. Biden is convening congressional leaders ahead of a looming June 1 deadline when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills. McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly on a plan for a speeding cuts. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations.
Goldman settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million
NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions. The lawsuit, which was initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month. The plaintiffs in the case are all women who worked for Goldman as an associate or vice president in the U.S. in its investment banking, investment management or securities divisions. The settlement covers about 2,800 female associates and vice presidents in Goldman’s investment banking, investment management and securities divisions.
She wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with murder in his death by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. Prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband's drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come months after Richins did a local media tour to promote a self-published book she said she wrote to help children grieve.
Discord forces members to change usernames, discord erupts
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames. That may sound trivial, but it's a big deal for people who rely on the mid-sized network to recruit fellow gamers, swap virtual weapons and organize strategy in multiplayer games. Discord users have long been free to choose any name they wanted, even ones already in use. Gamers warn that the move could create a black market in desirable names or even spark dangerous threats to force the surrender of in-demand names.
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected. The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
