Trump's defiance at the CNN town hall may scare off many voters — but not the GOP base
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s defiant performance at the CNN town hall may ultimately hurt his standing with key groups of voters in next fall's general election. But Trump also demonstrated his extraordinary grip on the voters who will decide the GOP’s looming 2024 nomination fight. The magnitude of the challenge ahead for Trump’s Republican rivals was painfully exposed as the former president repeatedly turned his greatest political liabilities into jokes and applause lines for the Republican voters in attendance. On Thursday, Trump’s Republican critics conceded publicly and privately that they don’t know how to stop him. So far, at least, they have been unable or unwilling to use his most egregious behavior against him.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Migrants are rushing across the Mexico border in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. Many migrants fear that the change could make it more difficult for them to stay. With a midnight deadline looming, migrants in Mexico shed clothing before descending a steep bank into the Rio Grande, clutching plastic bags filled with clothes. One man held a baby in an open suitcase on his head. On the U.S. side of the river, migrants put on dry clothing and picked their way through concertina wire. Many surrendered immediately and hoped to be released while pursuing cases in immigration court.
18 years after Natalee Holloway disappearance, Peru to extradite key suspect to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect 'urgency' of climate crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. It's the most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. The plan could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't widely used in the U.S. and would be the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants. President Joe Biden calls the plan “a major step forward in the climate crisis and protecting public health.” Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
'Money, power, sex': Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing the fate of a woman charged in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot. In final arguments Thursday, prosecutors told jurors that Lori Vallow Daybell plotted the deaths because she wanted the victims' money. The defense countered that there wasn't enough evidence for a guilty verdict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S. Here's why
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
From 'Psycho' to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crop of new horror movies explores a classic scary theme: Mommy. Movies ranging from the new “Infinity Pool” and “Evil Dead Rise” to last year's “Barbarian” get scares out of their characters' mother complexes. Experts say the horror genre is well-suited to grappling with such issues because it is at its core primal. And it doesn't get much more primal or universal than mother-child relationships. Perhaps the most famous warped maternal bond in film was in Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho" from 1960. And long before film, there was Mary Shelley's seminal horror story from 1818, “Frankenstein.”
Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard. The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away. To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The observatory's infrared survey telescope was able to peer through clouds of dust and discern infant stars never seen before. Researchers say the observations will help them better understand how stars evolve from dust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.