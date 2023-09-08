Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump. Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. The report was released at the request of the special grand jury and provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump.
Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's newly retired national intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern the North is building up its nuclear capabilities with neighboring South Korea in mind. Syd Seiler spoke to The Associated Press this week. Seiler spent four decades as a presidential adviser, negotiator and policy-maker on North Korea. Seiler points to leader Kim Jong Un's more threatening tone toward South Korea over the past year and a half. Seiler says that's in addition to Kim clearly focusing on South Korea in developing his nuclear and missile program. In a wide-ranging interview, Seiler points to the threat to South Korea even over the next decade as a top area of concern.
Body cam catches elite federal prosecutor offering his Justice Department card in DUI crash arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Body-camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the nation's most prolific federal drug prosecutors offering police his Justice Department business card in an apparent attempt to blunt the fallout from a Fourth of July crash in which he is accused of drunkenly striking another vehicle and leaving. Joseph Ruddy was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor. But he remained on the job at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for two months, appearing in court as recently as last week to notch another win for the federal drug smuggling task force he helped create.
Biden and Modi working in 'warmth and confidence' to build ties as Chinese leader skips G20
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his visit to India by meeting privately Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian leader’s home. The White House says the session was marked by “undeniable warmth and confidence” in one another going into the annual Group of 20 summit. Climate, economic security and other issues will dominate the agenda. Biden spent just under an hour meeting with Modi. White House adviser Kurt Campbell says warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the U.S. and India.
Inside the brand new White House Situation Room: Cutting-edge tech, mahogany and that new car smell
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Situation Room — a space of great mystique and even higher secrecy — just got a $50 million facelift. The 5,500-square-foot, highly secure complex of conference rooms and offices in the West Wing has undergone a gut renovation that took a year to complete. This is where the president meets with national security officials to discuss the most sensitive government matters, speaks with foreign leaders and works through major national security crises. President Joe Biden got a tour this week of the reworked space and then received an intelligence briefing in the hush-hush complex, which was created in 1961 by the Kennedy administration after the Bay of Pigs invasion as a dedicated crisis management center.
Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek reelection to Congress in 2024. Her announcement Friday in San Francisco comes as Democrats are trying to win back the majority in the House. The 83-year-old Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987. She made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007 and she regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019. Pelosi led Democrats through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of President Donald Trump. Pelosi says the United States needs “to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.”
Teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request. Paqui, the Texas-based company that makes the One Chip Challenge chip, asked retailers to stop selling them, and by Friday, they had disappeared from store shelves and online. Wolobah died on Sept. 1. The state medical examiner’s office says it will likely be weeks before the cause of Harris Wolobah's death is determined. Meanwhile, a vigil for teen will be held Friday evening in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges weeks after fatal shooting
A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver has turned himself in to face murder charges. Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and was arraigned Friday on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, official oppression and other counts. The district attorney’s office also released police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. The video showed Dial firing his weapon through the rolled-up driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop. Dial's attorney insists the shooting was justified, saying Dial thought Irizarry had a gun.
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
NFL kickoff weekend features 3 starting rookie QBs. Only once has there been more to open a season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young is ready to roll in Carolina. C.J. Stroud is set to let it fly with Houston, while Anthony Richardson will get his shot right away in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL season begins with three rookie quarterbacks taken among the first four picks in the draft starting the season opener. That’s tied for second most since the merger in 1970, and bettered only in 2012 when five rookie QBs started in Week 1. Young, Stroud and Richardson are part of a growing NFL trend of rookie QBs being thrown into the fire right away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.