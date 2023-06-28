9 killed, including 3 children, as Russian missile slams into pizza restaurant in east Ukraine city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack that hit a crowded pizza restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city killed at least nine people, including three children. Authorities said Wednesday that rescue workers are still sifting through the destroyed building’s rubble. The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded another 56 people. Officials say two sisters, both age 14, died as result of the attack. The other dead child was said to be 17. It is the latest bombardment, a regular feature of Russian tactics in the 16-month-old war.
Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist
CHICAGO (AP) — The haze of unhealthy air that settled over the Great Lakes region Tuesday reminded U.S. residents from the Midwest to the Northeast and as far south as Kentucky to brace for more depending on which way the wind blows as Canadian wildfires rage on. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Jackson says, “Until the fires are out, there’s a risk." Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada has created curtains of haze and raised air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site shows parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin have the worst air quality in the U.S.
Supreme Court rejects novel legislative theory but leaves a door open for 2024 election challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court has shot down a legal theory that could've changed the way elections are run across the country. But the court has left the door open to more limited challenges that could increase its role in deciding voting disputes during the 2024 presidential election. The court’s 6-3 ruling Tuesday drove a stake through the most extreme version of the so-called independent state legislature theory, which holds that legislatures have absolute power in setting the rules of federal elections. But the court didn’t settle the question of when state courts need to stay out of federal elections. The issue may only get resolved in a last-minute challenge during the presidential election.
Impeachment? Censure? Stigma is falling away from Congress' most severe punishments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials. Impeachment has traditionally been viewed as an option of last resort in Congress, to be used only for severe wrongdoing. But the constitutionally authorized power to charge officials with “high crimes and misdemeanors” is on the way to becoming routine. Republicans have talked about the possibility of impeachment cases against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. And a resolution to impeach Biden over his handling of the southern border has been referred to two House committees.
Muslims at Hajj pilgrimage brave intense heat to cast stones at pillars representing the devil
MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims are braving intense heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. With morning temperatures rising past 42 degrees Celsius (107 F), huge crowds walked or took buses to the vast Jamarat complex just outside the holy city of Mecca, where large pedestrian bridges lead past three wide pillars representing the devil. Using pebbles collected the night before at a campsite known as Muzdalifa, the pilgrims stone the pillars. It’s a reenactment of the story of the Prophet Ibrahim — known as Abraham in Christian and Jewish traditions — who is said to have hurled stones at Satan to resist temptation.
France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France’s government has announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver. The victim's lawyers say he was shot and killed Tuesday by police during a traffic check. Prosecutors say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter. Videos purported to be of the incident shows two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The interior minister said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest around France.
Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old
LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey went trial in a London court on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southward Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sex activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail.
As a lengthy legal battle ends, a Palestinian family braces for eviction from Jerusalem home
JERUSALEM (AP) — Few places in Jerusalem speak of the larger conflict being waged over the capital more than the apartment of 68-year-old Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban. As the last remaining Palestinians in a building filled with Israeli settlers, the Ghaith-Sub Labans have battled Israeli attempts to force them out for the past 45 years. The campaign ended earlier this year, when the Israeli Supreme Court struck down their motion for an appeal. Now, Israeli authorities have ordered the eviction of Nora and her husband Mustafa to take place between June 28 and July 13. The case is not a dispute over a single property, but part of a wider effort by Israeli settlers to cement Jewish control over the contested city.
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All five Mississippi deputy sheriffs accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth have been fired. Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker say on the night of Jan. 24, deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department burst into a home without a warrant. Jenkins and Parker say the deputies beat them, assaulted them with a sex toy and stunned them with Tasers repeatedly over roughly 90 minutes. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the deputies involved have been fired, but he did not name the deputies or confirm how many were fired or address specific allegations. The Jan. 24 episode led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
The hazy future for caregiver payments expanded during the pandemic worries families
Families of severely disabled children across the country are worried about the future of crucial Medicaid payments they started receiving to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state Medicaid programs either started paying family caregivers or made more people eligible for help after the pandemic hit. The federal government made it easier for family members to receive the payments, which helped ease a caregiving worker shortage that grew worse during COVID. But now with the COVID-19 public health emergency over, some states have already stopped the payments while others have yet to make them permanent.
