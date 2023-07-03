Israel targets West Bank militant stronghold with drones, hundreds of troops, killing 5 Palestinians
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli drones have struck targets in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank and hundreds of troops are deployed in the area. Monday's incursion resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least five Palestinians were killed and 27 injured. It came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to a series of attacks on Israeli settlers including one last week that killed four people. Jenin, the area of the raid, has been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022.
French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen's death in Paris suburbs
PARIS (AP) — Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights. In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations attacked, among other damage. Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
CHICAGO (AP) — Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. From financial costs such as hospital bills, rehabilitation, counseling and a service animal to personal costs including giving up a career, strained relationships and the loss of autonomy and a sense of security, survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories.
Putin will speak with leaders of China and India in his first summit since the Wagner insurrection
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia. Analysts say his participation at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday is an opportunity to show he is in control after a short-lived insurrection by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. The security forum was founded by Russia and China in a bid to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. This year’s event is hosted by India as a way to burnish its global credentials. The group also includes the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, where Russian influence runs deep, as well as Pakistan. Iran is set to officially join at the summit.
Democrats' new primary calendar remains unresolved. The party insists that's OK
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is in open rebellion. Georgia is all-but out. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but have faced stiff Republican pushback. In Michigan, compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. And then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules. Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it.
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination in what's turning out to be the GOP's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet there's only one woman in the bunch. That's Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor. America has never had a female commander in chief, and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-feared backup of U.S. passport applications has snarled summer plans for would-be travelers around the world. Somewhere around March, people who thought they were renewing or applying for new passports in plenty of time for their summer trips flooded what the State Department says is a system still short-staffed from cuts during the pandemic. Some 500,000 applications are submitted a week, setting the process up to issue more than the 22 million passports issued last year. That's created a mini-nation of people with family dreams and big money at stake holding the phone, refreshing the screen, queuing up, spending more money and fuming online — before any of them set foot near an airport.
Drug cartel violence flares in western Mexico after vigilante leader's killing
APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting against has flared anew just one day after he was buried. Shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico's hot lands. Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles' owners stood by helplessly. And in the city itself, gunmen carjacked a family, took their auto at gun point and used it to shoot another driver to death a few blocks away. The victim's car was left dangling from a bridge as he lay dead inside.
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
BEIJING (AP) — Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave. The National Climate Center said Monday that Beijing had 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C, or 95 F. A lack of rainfall may be contributing to the heat, with the typically dry capital receiving even less than usual this year. While temperatures have since moderated to around 33 C or 91 F, they are expected to rise again this week. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people were moved to safety due to flooding in Hunan province. Around 70 houses collapsed, 2,283 were damaged and farm fields were flooded.
Deep sea mining permits may be coming soon. What are they and what might happen?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Negotiations within the International Seabed Authority are approaching a critical point since it will soon need to begin accepting applications for mining permits. Environmental activists and researchers worry about the potential impact of mining on sparsely researched marine ecosystems and habitats of the deep sea. Here’s a look at deep sea mining, its importance and why environmental activists are raising concerns.
