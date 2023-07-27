Trump says his lawyers have met with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have met with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who said the Thursday meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro. Trump himself has confirmed the meeting in a post on his Truth Social network. Trump earlier this month was informed by Smith’s office that he was a target of the Justice Department’s investigation, suggesting an indictment could come soon. The investigation has focused on the turbulent two-month period after Trump lost the November 2020 election. A spokesman for Smith declined to comment.
Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kyiv claiming gains in its counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.” Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops. Putin praised the heroism with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Thursday that Moscow’s troops not only destroyed Ukraine’s military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv’s forces. He insisted on state TV that Ukraine’s push in the area wasn’t successful. But it was not possible to independently verify his claim.
What's next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
WASHINGTON (AP) — The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son. Biden was supposed to plead guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. But U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika put the brakes on the guilty plea after raising concerns during a hearing about the structure and terms of the agreement and another deal that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he meets certain conditions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Joe Biden would not pardon his son.
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it's the warmest month on record
WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. Thursday's announcement by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says July’s heat is beyond record-smashing. They say Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key global warming threshold. July is about six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit warmer than the old record set in 2019. Scientists say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of 'policy violence'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida’s new governor. But four years later, Black leaders decry what they call a pattern of “policy violence” against people of color imposed by the DeSantis administration. Those leaders say that pattern reached a low point following the recent release of an “anti-woke” public school curriculum on Black history. Florida’s teachers now must instruct middle school students that people in slavery “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” The debate highlights the political risks of DeSantis’ approach on race as he eyes the presidency,
Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods, months after Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division made the announcement Thursday in Memphis. Clarke says the probe will look into the city and its police department. She mentioned Nichols’ death, but said the investigation is not based on a single event, or a single unit with the police agency. The five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the January beating of Nichols.
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is 'safe and healthy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn fined $10M to end fight over claims of workplace sexual misconduct in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended his long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct by paying a $10 million fine. The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement Thursday that calls for Wynn to cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. Regulators reported finding evidence that Wynn engaged in sexual conduct with some subordinate female employees. But Wynn admitted no wrongdoing. He's now 81 and lives in Florida. He didn't attend the hearing in person. His attorney says they're grateful to close the matter.
Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s president defiantly declared that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup because of the West African country’s deteriorating security situation. While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support. A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it was backing the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” AP has been unable to confirm if the statement is genuine. President Mohamed Bazoum appeared to have the backing of several political parties.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinéad O’Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter’s protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. Attorney Jeff Anderson, who has represented victims of Catholic clergy sex abuse in numerous cases across the U.S., called her wise and ahead of her time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.