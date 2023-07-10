Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin's commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's commanders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin five days after staging a short-lived rebellion. Kremlin officials say the commanders pledged loyalty to the Russian government. The announcement Monday about the meeting in Moscow was the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men. A Kremlin spokesman said the three-hour meeting took place on June 29. It involved not only Prigozhin but commanders from his Wagner Group military contractor. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself.
Sweden moves closer to NATO membership after a deal with the Turkish president
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Sweden has taken a major step forward in its quest to join NATO after reaching a deal with Turkey. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible.” Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year. Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said his country might approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European Union nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the EU. Now, Sweden has agreed to help Turkey to get in.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Monday that officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday. They found James Lewis dead in his home in the city. Police say he was 76. Police say the death is not considered suspicious. No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. But Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar's stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
Deadly flooding hits several countries, scientists said this will be increasingly common
Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. Climate pollutants, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, hold more heat in the atmosphere and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That results in storms dumping more precipitation with sometimes deadly outcomes.
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in Michigan in a dispute over the estate of music superstar Aretha Franklin. Before that, a judge narrowed the issues, saying the only task at trial is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul can be accepted as a valid will. Franklin died in 2018 at age 76. But five years later, her estate remains unsettled. A son, Ted White II, believes a 2010 handwritten will should mainly control the estate. But two other sons, Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, are in favor of a 2014 document. Both were discovered months after she died.
Kansas must stop changing trans people's sex listing on driver's licenses, judge says
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order on Monday ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach. It will stay in effect for up to two weeks. But the judge's action is significant because Kansas has allowed transgender people to change their driver's licenses for four years. Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration for not halting the changes. The attorney general contends that a new law prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.
As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds
BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths. They say the findings highlight the need for governments to address the health impacts of global warming. In their study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers examined official mortality figures from 35 European countries. They found a marked increase in deaths from late May to early September last year, compared with the average recorded over a 30-year period. The increase in heat-related deaths was higher among older people, women and in Mediterranean countries, they found. But the data also indicated that measures taken in France since a deadly heatwave two decades ago may have helped prevent deaths there last year.
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to block a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ discussions with social media companies regarding alleged misinformation. Monday's request for an emergency stay was filed at the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Earlier Monday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty rejected an administration motion that he put his own July 4 order on hold. The order came in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, a conservative website owner and others who claim the administration's outreach to social media to remove posts it deems misinformation is a form of censorship.
Novak Djokovic wants Wimbledon to start matches earlier at Centre Court. Good luck with that
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew. The annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume. He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament by wrapping up a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz that began Sunday evening but was halted after two sets: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m.
