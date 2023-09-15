About 13,000 workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits from Detroit’s three automakers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history as four-year contracts with the companies expired Thursday night. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry. U.S. labor is flexing its might at the same time that the companies face a historic transition to making electric vehicles.
Libyan city closed off as searchers look for 10,100 missing after flood deaths rise to 11,300
CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities blocked civilians from entering the flood-stricken eastern city of Derna on Friday so search teams could look through the mud and wrecked buildings for 10,100 people still missing after the known toll rose to 11,300 dead. The disaster after two dams collapsed in heavy rains and sent a massive flood gushing into the Mediterranean city underscored Libya’s vulnerability. The oil-rich state has been split between rival governments in the east and west backed by various militia forces and international patrons. Derna was being evacuated and only search and rescue teams would be allowed to enter, Salam al-Fergany, director general of the Ambulance and Emergency Service in eastern Libya, announced late Thursday.
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds forecast to arrive late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday. In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has peered into the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet at an aircraft factory on his extended visit to the country. Kim's rare foreign trip has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between increasingly isolated countries. He has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites on his trip, underscoring deepening ties between the nations. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia. Russia’s Cabinet on Friday released video showing Kim looking at the cockpit of the Su-57 while listening to its pilot.
Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops. The village of Andriivka is about 6 miles south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. It's the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces. The announcement of reclaiming Andriivka came early Friday from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar had already announced the village's recapture. The 3rd Assault Brigade fighting in the direction initially contested the statement, before confirming it hours later.
Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It's the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case. The indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial and weeks or months of distracting headlines for President Joe Biden.
Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare drug negotiations, but Biden sees little political boost
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the same poll shows Americans are split on how Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of Biden’s handling of the issue remains relatively tepid. A slim majority, or 55%, approve, but 43% disapprove. The results show that any immediate political boost that Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
Climate protesters around the world are calling for an end to fossils fuels as the Earth heats up
Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as Earth suffers from dramatic weather extremes. The global strike is driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. It will take place in dozens of countries in hundreds of cities and continue throughout the weekend. Last week, the United Nations warned that countries are way off track to limit warming as agreed in 2015 in Paris to stop the worst effects of climate change.
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — For a generation and more, Starbucks' throwaway cup has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally. It has also carried a message: I am drinking recognizable coffee. Now, in the name of the environment and sustainability, the company's disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It's part of the company's goals to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030. Pulling that off will be tricky. It's fraught with risks and provides a window into what companies must do to go from ambitious sustainability targets to meeting those goals.
Secret records: Government says Marine's adoption of Afghan orphan seen as abduction, must be undone
The U.S. government has warned a Virginia judge that an American Marine’s adoption of an Afghan war orphan was flawed and could be seen as international child abduction. That is from secret court records reviewed by The Associated Press. The federal documents, submitted in state court in Fluvanna County, Virginia, argue that failing to return the child, now 4, to her Afghan relatives in the U.S., threatens international security pacts and might be used as propaganda by Islamic extremists — potentially endangering U.S soldiers overseas.
