Russian mercenary leader's exile ends revolt but leaves questions about Putin's power
The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power has fizzled out after the rebellious mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow agreed to go into exile and sounded the retreat. The brief revolt exposed vulnerabilities among Russian government forces, with Wagner Group soldiers able to move with armored vehicles into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance toward Moscow. Under the deal announced Saturday by the Kremlin, Wagner Group's leader will go to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped, and the Russian government said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part.
Greeks vote in second general election in 5 weeks and conservative party is favored to win majority
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Polls have opened in Greece for the second general election in less than two months, with the conservative party a strong favorite to win with a wide majority. The 55-year-old conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is eyeing a second four-year term as prime minister after his New Democracy party won by a huge margin in May — but fell short of gaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government. His main rival, 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, leads the left-wing Syriza party and has served as prime minister during some of the most turbulent years of Greece’s nearly decade-long financial crisis. Sunday’s vote comes just over a week after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank off the country's western coast, killing hundreds of migrants.
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
SOLSONA, Spain (AP) — Take a prolonged drought amid record-high temperatures for Spain, toss in an increasingly dense forest unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate, and Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard. Larrañaga is one of the top fire analysts for the firefighters of Catalonia charged with safeguarding the homes and landscapes of the northeast corner of the Iberian Peninsula. His hope is that some recent rain continues and bucks the historic trend of dry, hot weather in July and August. But just in case he and his fellow firefighters are bracing for a difficult fire campaign after Spain led Europe in charred woodlands last year.
EXPLAINER: What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It's one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, and is returning to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a profound spiritual experience that wipes away sins, brings them closer to God and highlights Muslim unity. For the Saudi royal family, which captured Mecca in the 1920s, organizing the pilgrimage is a major source of pride and legitimacy.
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur into the rushing water below. No injuries were reported. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger from the accident Saturday morning. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off Sunday. Thousands are expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals in parades this weekend. Many of the marches are embracing a unity message as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several U.S. states. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, Canada, are all scheduled to hold their annual pride parades on Sunday.
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial over 'supply line' of gifts
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan is testifying at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Milchan will answer questions Sunday about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife, said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. Milchan is testifying in one of three cases being brought against Netanyahu. The other two, for which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Netanyahu of exchanging regulatory favors with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.
Sao Paulo's downtown takes a turn for the worse, with wandering drug addicts harassing residents
SAO PAULO (AP) — The decline of the downtown area of Brazil’s Sao Paulo has accelerated over the last year. Crack users seem to be everywhere, roaming the central streets of South America’s biggest city. Shop owners worry about robberies and residents fret about muggings. And with a haphazard effort by the city to turn things around, it’s no wonder that for the first time in years locals are moving out.
BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday night with a show that promises to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Kid Capri will curate a tribute to the genre, and Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner in a performance. Drake leads the nominations and Busta Rhymes will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the show's highest honors. Other performers at the 2023 BET Awards include Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on BET and several Paramount channels, including VH1, MTV and Comedy Central.
A law that bans sex toys as obscene and morally harmful is being challenged by women in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A woman in Zimbabwe says she and other women are “tired of oppression” and is challenging a law that bans sex toys and threatens those found in possession of them with jail sentences. Sitabile Dewa, who is a women's rights activist, says she wants to use sex toys and calls the law “archaic” and an infringement of her freedom. Her court case comes in a socially conservative country. It is supported by other women's rights groups as part of an overall struggle against Zimbabwe's patriarchal outlook that limits women’s choices on other issue like contraception, marriage and even what they wear.
