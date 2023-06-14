Trump turns his day in court into a campaign event despite serious political and legal threats
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s four years in the White House were punctuated by the spectacle and attempts at showmanship he cultivated from years as a tabloid fixture and reality star. Trump’s history-making appearance Tuesday as a criminal defendant in a Florida federal court was no different. The former commander in chief, accused of being careless with some of the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstructing authorities as they tried to recover the documents, pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. But Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024, treated the day like a campaign event, even as he faces serious threats to his political ambitions and his freedom.
Russian missile strike in Ukraine's south, shelling in east kill at least 6 people
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others. A Ukrainian military spokesman said Russian forces have stepped up aerial strikes in their more than 15-month war against Ukraine. It comes as the country’s troops have reported limited gains in an early counteroffensive. In the east, the Donetsk regional governor said Wednesday at least three people died after shelling destroyed seven homes and damaged dozens more in the cities of Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka. In Odesa, three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured in a cruise missile strike
18-year-old trainee shot 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2, officials say
TOKYO (AP) — Officials say an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base, killing two of them. Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene in Gifu prefecture. The Ground Self Defense Force confirmed two of those shot were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Other people were apparently participating in the training when the shooting occurred. Japan has been known for its safety, with strict gun control laws, but high-profile violence has occurred in recent years. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown at an election campaign venue in April. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.
Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday yet signal more to come
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve, having raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is poised Wednesday to leave rates alone for the first time in 15 months to allow time to gauge the impact of its aggressive drive to tame inflation. Yet top Fed officials have made clear that any such pause may be brief — more of a “skip” — with another rate hike likely as soon as their next meeting in late July. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have also indicated that they want to assess how much a pullback in bank lending might be weakening the economy.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
LONDON (AP) — Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday on the proposal, along with controversial facial recognition amendments. It's part of a yearslong effort by Brussels to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. That has taken on more urgency as rapid advances in chatbots like ChatGPT show the benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of Europe’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
Prosecutors: Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set; defense calls case mishandled
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world's attention again
BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — Aid agencies will struggle to draw the world’s attention back to Syria at an annual donor conference hosted by the European Union in Brussels for humanitarian aid to Syrians. Funding from the two-day conference that starts on Wednesday will also go toward providing aid to some 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Syrians on both sides of the front lines have struggled to cope with dwindling aid in recent years, as donors rushed to support over 5 million Ukrainian refugees and over 7 million internally displaced in the conflict-hit European country.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to a Mark Stone hat trick to all-out goal celebrations. The Knights captured the young organization’s first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 romp Tuesday over the beaten up and exhausted Florida Panthers. Coach Bruce Cassidy started five of the original Vegas players known as the Misfits and put the sixth on the second shift. Cassidy sounded confident the day before the game that his team would play well, and it certainly did. Vegas blew open a one-goal game in the second period to lead 6-1.
Activists work to get giraffe removed from small enclosure in dusty Mexican border city
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Benito the giraffe arrived in Mexico’s arid northern border city of Ciudad Juarez just last month, and already the climate appears to be a problem — and he’s only had to deal with the scorching heat of summer. The snow and freezing temperatures of winter are still to come, and animal activists are up in arms and pushing a campaign under the hashtag “Save Benito” seeking to have the animal moved somewhere more hospitable. Officials at the park reject the criticism. They say are working to improve the roughly half-acre space where Benito lives, building a larger sun canopy and dredging out garbage and fetid water from a pool that takes up much of his enclosure. Critics say it is cruel to keep Benito in a small fenced enclosure, by himself alone, with few trees to nibble on.
Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vietnam has released a long-anticipated energy plan meant to take the country through the next decade and help meet soaring demand while reducing carbon emissions. Experts say the plan will aid the country's transition toward renewable energy and provides more clarity for businesses looking to invest in Vietnam’s energy market. But they also warn continued reliance on fossil fuels, creaky infrastructure and problems in financing could make it hard for Vietnam to meet its ambitious climate goals. The new plan calls for no new coal-fired power plants to be built after 2030. But total generation capacity from coal power will still rise by 2030.
