Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed over 300 people
BALASORE, India (AP) — An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut
OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Defenders of Ukraine's city of Bakhmut are keeping up the pressure even though Russian forces declared victory there after the longest, deadliest battle of the war so far. The ongoing defense gives commanders in Moscow another thing to think about ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine's deputy defense minister said artillery shelling continues at levels similar to those at the height of the nine-month fight over the city. She says the battle is evolving into a new phase. Ukrainian defenders still control the western fringes of Bakhmut. From the Kremlin’s perspective, the area around the city is part of the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line that the Russian military must hold.
Carter and the Kings: A friendship and alliance — but after MLK's assassination
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter is now 98 years old as he receives hospice care. His fellow Georgian, Martin Luther King Jr., would have been 94. The two men never met during all their time in Atlanta. But the Rev. Bernice King tells The Associated Press that Carter has been a “courageous” and “principled” figure who built on her father’s work, advancing the King family's vision of racial equality and human rights. She says Carter first had to navigate in a society where white people were expected to treat Black people in a demeaning way. The Carters and the Kings have since formed an enduring partnership.
Slow start to New York's legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York's fledgling marijuana market doesn't have enough licensed retailers to sell the 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis grown by farmers in the state. Farmers can only legally sell their product in a dozen licensed dispensaries statewide, and they're feeling a financial pinch as another growing season gets underway. Pot businesses in the West have struggled with black market competition and high taxes, but in New York, the farmers’ plight is part of the bumpy launch of New York’s recreational pot market. State leaders had always planned to gear up the market in stages, but dispensaries have debuted at a slower pace than expected.
What to know as Prince Harry prepares to take on a British tabloid publisher in court
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has become the royal family's most famous litigant in London. The Duke of Sussex has five active legal cases, three of them involving his battle with the British tabloids. He is expected to testify Tuesday in London's High Court in the first of three cases accusing newspaper publishers of hacking his phone and other invasions of privacy. If he takes the witness stand, he’ll be the first member of the royal family to testify in court since the late 19th century. Harry's other two cases are focused around the British government's decision to withdraw his security detail when he stepped away from royal life in 2020.
With oil prices slumping, OPEC+ producers weigh more production cuts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are deciding whether to make more cuts to the amount of crude they supply to the global economy. Previous cuts from the OPEC+ alliance have done little more than keep prices from falling, and international benchmark Brent crude is only trading around $75 per barrel. That's less than dominant OPEC oil cartel member Saudi Arabia would like. Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC allies, has indicated it doesn't see a need to change production levels. Oil ministers are meeting Sunday to discuss oil output at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.
Wisconsin Republicans look for rebound, Democrats stay on offensive as 2024 fights loom
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans still reeling from an April election that saw conservatives lose majority control of the state Supreme Court hope to use their upcoming state convention to unify and refocus on the looming presidential race in which Wisconsin will once again be a battleground. Democrats, recognizing that four of the past six presidential elections in the state have been decided by less than a percentage point, are trying not to become overconfident in the face of recent gains. They are gathering for their annual state convention starting June 10. Wisconsin Republicans gather for their state party convention June 16.
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The proposal to help finance a new ballpark for Major League Baseball's Athletics in Las Vegas has revived nationwide debates about public funding for private stadiums, pitting Nevada’s powerful tourism industry and labor unions against some progressive groups raising concerns about ceding tax revenue when services such as public schools are funded below the national average. Proponents say the proposal could create new jobs, increase the state’s general revenue and further diversify the city's casino and gaming-based economy — all without raising taxes. But skeptics warn that’s a tried-again argument with empty promises, citing growing evidence that minimal dollars generated from the new stadium would not otherwise be spent among nearby resorts and restaurants.
China defends buzzing American warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing
SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister has defended sailing a warship across the path of an American destroyer and Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, telling a gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore that such so-called “freedom of navigation” patrols are a provocation to China. In his first international public address since becoming defense minister in March, Gen. Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that China doesn’t have any problems with “innocent passage” but that “we must prevent attempts that try to use those freedom of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise hegemony of navigation.”
North Korean leader's sister vows 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite, slams UN meeting
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed again to push for a second launch of a spy satellite. Kim Yo Jong's statement Sunday also included criticism of a recent U.N. Security Council meeting convened over North Korea's first, failed launch last week. The North's satellite launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from committing any launch using ballistic technology. Kim Yo Jong accuses the U.N. council of being “discriminatory and ignorant” because it only takes issue with the North’s satellite launches while thousands of satellites launched by other countries are already operating in space.
