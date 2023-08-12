New fire prompts evacuation as survivors of Maui's wildfires return after death toll rises to 67
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Police say a new fire burning on the Hawaii island of Maui on Friday night has triggered evacuations of a community to the northeast of the area that burned earlier this week. The Maui Police Department says the fire prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali in West Maui. No details of the evacuation were immediately provided. The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires has increased to 67. Maui County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 12 deaths as of the afternoon. Officials say the fire is not yet contained. Associated Press journalists witnessed the destruction in Lahaina on Friday. The tourism destination was mostly destroyed by the blaze. Many survivors of the fire say they did not receive a warning that gave them enough time to flee.
In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience. Power and cellular outages further stymied communication efforts. Radio reports were scarce, even as flames began to consume the town. Road blocks then forced fleeing drivers onto one narrow downtown street, creating a bottleneck. Dozens died, and the silent sirens come to represent a major missed opportunity to warn the public. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez is conducting a review of decision-making before, during and after the wildfires.
Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
DENVER (AP) — This week’s confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S. Threats against public officials have been steadily climbing in recent years, creating new challenges for law enforcement, civil rights and the health of American democracy. Experts warn the escalating rhetoric could increase the risks of violence, especially as the 2024 election and former President Donald Trump’s multiple criminal trials draw closer. They say lone attackers acting impulsively, rather than mass violence such as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, are the greatest worry.
How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing — delicately — to win over Trump supporters
VAIL, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and — as much as he says he respects Donald Trump — would be a better 2024 candidate and president. It's a delicate task for the 38-year-old wealthy entrepreneur. Ramaswamy has risen from little-known newcomer to as high as third in some Republican primary polls since joining the race nearly six months ago. With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, Ramaswamy says the race is nearing the “regular season" and he's coming in with a running start.
Russian Orthodox priests face persecution from state and church for supporting peace in Ukraine
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — A small number of Russian Orthodox priests are publicly opposing their leader's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and they're suffering the consequences. The Rev. Ioann Koval lost his ministry as a Russian Orthodox priest after he changed one crucial word in a prayer that his superior, Moscow Patriarch Kirill, required all priests to use during worship. Koval prayed for “peace” rather than “victory” in Ukraine. No longer able to function as a priest in Russia, Koval now ministers in Turkey under a different patriarch. He says he could no longer submit to political pressure from the Russian Orthodox hierarchy.
Barrels of drinking water for migrants walking through Texas have disappeared
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (AP) — As the heat rises in Texas, law enforcement is working to untangle a mystery involving the disappearance of a life-saving measure for migrants traveling through an arid region. The Jim Hogg County sheriff’s office is investigating what happened to about a dozen water barrels. They have no leads, but human rights groups worry someone may have taken them maliciously. Migrants take a route through the county to try to circumvent a Border Patrol checkpoint on a busier highway, It can take several days to walk there for migrants who may have already spent weeks crossing mountains and desert and avoiding cartel violence.
Allies of Niger president overthrown by military are appealing to the US and others: Save his life
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have pleaded with the United States and others for weeks to restore the democratically elected leader to power. Now they're making a simpler plea: Save his life. Aides say Niger's new military rulers have cut off food resupplies to the presidential palace. Niger's ambassador to the U.S. tells The Associated Press that the president and his family are sitting in an unlit basement, hungry. Ambassador Mamadou Kiari Liman-Tinguiri accuses Niger's junta of planning to starve the president to death. He's asking the U.S. and other allies to prevent that. An activist who's helped the new junta with communications denies the junta is intentionally trying to kill the captive president.
Biden's reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats were already concerned about President Joe Biden’s age, his leadership on the economy and his stalled agenda in Congress. And on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland exposed another significant vulnerability for Biden’s reelection by appointing a special counsel to probe the president’s son, Hunter Biden. There was little sign that the development hurt Biden’s already weakened standing within his party in the hours after the announcement. But no one suggested it helped him either, as the 80-year-old president enters the 2024 election as one of the weakest incumbents in modern history.
Developers have Black families fighting to maintain property and history
PHILLIPS COMMUNITY, S.C. (AP) — All along the booming South Carolina coast, developers looking to profit on vacation getaways and new homes are targeting land owned by the descendants of enslaved people. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, Black landowners who inherited land have been embroiled in disputes with skilled investors seeking to capitalize on rising property values. Recent state reforms helped stem the tide. But skyrocketing tax assessments remain a threat and the pressure keeps building. Stakeholders and residents are fighting the squeeze that threatens to erase historic Black communities. Elderly residents are clinging to an inheritance that is slipping away.
A cherished weekend flea market in the Ukrainian capital survives despite war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Pochaina neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital comes alive every weekend as hundreds of people flock to its famous flea market, looking for finds. Antique-hunters, collectors and many others look over seemingly endless rows of trinkets and time-worn wares. It’s a dizzying array that includes Soviet-era relics such as decorative medals, ceramics with communist leaders’ portraits, Cold War-era gas masks and military uniform items. Despite Ukraine’s ban on Soviet and Nazi symbolics adopted in 2015 as a part of the country’s effort to distance itself from its totalitarian past, vendors, buyers and law enforcement all seem undisturbed by such relics being sold.
