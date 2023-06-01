Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is nothing if not a political survivor. Underestimated from the start, the Republican was never taken too seriously by the Washington establishment. But with House passage of the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden, the emergent speaker proved the naysayers otherwise. McCarthy pushed a reluctant White House to the negotiating table and delivered the votes from his balky House GOP majority to seal the deal. While hard-right conservatives are still reviving calls for McCarthy’s ouster, complaining the deal he struck did not go far enough to cut spending, they are lacking the numbers, at least for now, to remove him from office.
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate is dashing to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default on its debts, and the House passed it Wednesday night. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he wants to finish up without bringing the issue “down to the wire.” Quick passage in the chamber will require cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, much like the centrist coalition that carried it to House passage. The U.S. is facing a potentially disastrous default as soon as Monday if Congress fails to act.
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A structural engineer report issued just days before an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed indicated a wall of the century-old structure was in imminent risk of crumbling. Despite that, residents were allowed to remain inside the building, and officials said Thursday they relied on the engineer’s assurances that the building remained safe. Officials in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport said three residents of the six-story building were still unaccounted for and that there were no immediate plans to demolish what remains of the structure, which remains extremely unstable. Crews were using drones to scan the building and consulting with experts about how to safely bring down the structure.
Jordan's crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s crown prince has married the scion of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world. Massive crowds gathered in a mood of excitement across the kingdom, as the young Hashemite royal was presented to a global audience. The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, has drawn a star-studded list headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate. But it also holds deep significance for the region. It emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability and refreshes the monarchy’s image after a bitter palace feud. It also could even help Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbor, Saudi Arabia.
Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets
DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta was among six Oath Keeper members convicted by jurors of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a violent plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Minuta is the third Oath Keeper to receive his punishment for seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge the Justice Department has brought in the Capitol attack.
Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps since their funds may not be covered by deposit insurance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday. The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, where the banks experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse. Money stored on a payment app is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with these payment apps, those funds may not be protected.
Store owner charged with killing a teen shot at people he suspected of shoplifting before
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a store owner in South Carolina charged with murder this week after shooting a 14-year-old boy he wrongly thought stole water has shot at suspected shoplifters two other times in the past eight years and not faced charges. Richland County deputies say 58-year-old Rick Chow got in a fight with a shoplifter in 2018 and shot the man in the leg. They say in 2015, a suspected shoplifter got in a car after Chow tried to stop him and Chow fired several shots at the vehicle after the suspect threatened to shoot him. Chow's lawyer has not commented on Monday's murder charge or the other shootings.
Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican's deputy
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos has told House investigators he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies. Derek Myers worked briefly as a legislative assistant to Santos. After he was let go, he accused Santos of sexual harassment. Myers told staff of a House subcommittee Wednesday that when he was trying to get Santos to hire him in January, he sent at least six $150 payments to Vish Burra, the Republican's director of operations. Myers said he sent the money unsolicited because he believed Burra wasn’t getting paid at the time and couldn’t afford food. But he said he also hoped it might help him get a job. Burra declined to comment.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.