With the fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, while tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic. The announcement Thursday that all aboard perished when the submersible imploded near the site of the iconic shipwreck brought a tragic end to a five-day saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel known as the Titan. The U.S. Coast Guard said the investigation into what happened was already underway.
Infighting among Putin's lieutenants seems to reveal signs of 'deep dysfunction'
After spending more than two decades building a rigidly controlled political system, Russian President Vladimir Putin is silently watching increasingly raucous infighting that has emerged among top members of his entourage amid the war in Ukraine. While it doesn’t pose any immediate threat to Putin’s power, some analysts say his failure to squelch the squabbles between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the maverick head of the Wagner private military contractor, and the military brass heralds potential shifts in Russia’s political scene and sets the stage for more internal battles. It has pushed Prigozhin to the forefront of Russia’s political scene and signaled his growing ambitions.
Biden is getting endorsements from 3 abortion rights groups as Democrats bank on the issue in 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is banking on reproductive rights to be an early galvanizing issue for voters in the 2024 presidential election. He's collecting a trio of top-level endorsements and hosting a rally Friday, one day ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion protections. The endorsements are coming from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List. The groups are throwing their early support behind Biden's reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year.
Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban while court decides lawsuit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has blocked Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills before it was set to be implemented July 1. While several states have banned abortion outright or restricted access to abortion pills, Wyoming in March became the first state with an explicit ban on abortion pills. Teton County Judge Melissa Owens issued the ruling after hearing arguments Thursday for and against allowing the ban to take effect pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the new law. The ban would limit services at two Wyoming clinics including one that opened in Casper in April. Owens has now blocked three abortion bans signed into law by the Republican governor who appointed her.
Chased from their homes by gangs, thousands of Haitians languish in shelters with lives in limbo
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang rampaged through the Cite Soleil slum, killing and raping and setting fire to hundreds of wood-and-tin homes. Forced out of the neighborhood, one family of four lived on the streets of Port-au-Prince until they were struck by a truck as they slept. Two brothers, 2 and 9, died in the November accident. Jean-Kere Almicar opened his home to their distraught parents, then another family, then another, until there were nearly 200 people camped out in his front yard and nearby. They are among more than 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence, with nowhere to turn in this capital of nearly 3 million people.
Inflation and economic crises strain pilgrims in this year's Hajj, putting it out of reach for some
CAIRO (AP) — Global inflation over the past year has hiked prices for Islam's Hajj pilgrimage dramatically. On top of that, multiple countries, including some with the world’s biggest Muslim populations, are suffering economic crises. Some nations have seen dizzying plunges in the values of their currencies. That has put a strain on pilgrims coming from around the world to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the start of some of Islam's holiest rites next week. With people balking at the cost, a few countries struggled to fill their quota of pilgrims this year, a startling sign when demand usually outstrips the supply of pilgrimage spots many times over.
The Paris summit on finance and climate comes to an end. Time for concrete steps?
PARIS (AP) — The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change. The gathering of world and financial leaders that wraps up Friday has no mandate for formal decisions. But French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged a to-do list that should come with ways to track what gets done. Activists want rich countries to commit to debt relief, including cancellation of loans. One young activist, Ineza Grace of Rwanda, said wealthier nations must acknowledge how current financial structures are reproducing the old colonial structure.
Chinese human rights lawyer chased out of 13 homes in 2 months as pressure rises on legal advocates
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community. Another lawyer was detained along with his wife. Yet another left Beijing in the hopes of ending the harassment. The last has stayed in the apartment he owns, but has been barred from leaving it multiple times by unidentified groups of men who loiter outside his door. All four are prominent independent legal advocates, a rare source of help for people in China facing political charges, or trying to access benefits denied by often unaccountable bureaucracies.
Twitter faces 'stress test' of Europe's tough new Big Tech rules
A top European Union official is in Silicon Valley to check whether Twitter is ready to comply with sweeping new standards that the world’s biggest online platforms must obey soon. Thierry Breton, who oversees digital policy, is the EU’s point person working to get tech companies in line for the Digital Services Act, which kicks in Aug. 25. The law, along with regulations in the pipeline for data and artificial intelligence, has made Brussels a trailblazer in the growing movement to clamp down on Big Tech. The voluntary mock exercise is a simulation of how Twitter copes with the DSA’s requirements, including protecting children online and detecting and mitigating risks like disinformation.
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.