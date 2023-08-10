At least 36 people have died in fires burning through Hawaii, county reports
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires, whipped by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south, took the island of Maui by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood. Flames roared throughout the night, forcing adults and children to dive into the ocean for safety. Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured.
Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against cartels and corruption was shot and killed Wednesday at a political rally in the capital, amid a startling wave of gang-driven violence in the South American country. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio and suggested organized crime was behind his slaying, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential election. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates, though not the front-runner. Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said that one suspect died in custody from wounds sustained in a firefight after the killing, and police detained six suspects following raids in Quito.
Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest federal indictment against Donald Trump vividly illustrates the extent to which the former president’s final weeks in office were consumed by a struggle over the law, with two determined groups of attorneys fighting it out as the future of American democracy hung in the balance. The indictment released last week, coupled with evidence compiled in congressional investigations, show how Trump’s attempts to remain in power were firmly rejected by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Pat Philbin. Trump, as a result, turned to outside allies including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, among other legal advisers, to launch what federal prosecutors have called a “criminal scheme” to fraudulently overturn the election.
Putin profits off global reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear compounds and products from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine. Russia sold about $1.7 billion in nuclear products to firms in the U.S. and Europe, according to trade data and experts. The sales have raised alarms from nonproliferation experts and elected officials who say the imports are helping to bankroll the development of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal and are complicating efforts to curtail Russia’s war-making abilities. The dependence on Russian nuclear products, particularly uranium, also leaves the U.S. and its allies open to energy shortages if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to cut off supplies.
Tropical Storm Khanun pours intense rain on South Korea and heads toward its urban centers
BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea as it advanced north toward the densely populated capital region. More than a foot of rain has already fallen in southern areas from the storm that made landfall on the mainland Thursday morning. Emergency workers were responding to growing reports of flooding and landslides by afternoon. More than 10,000 people already were forced to evacuate homes in at-risk areas and the number is expected to grow as rivers and streams rise near residential districts. No injuries have been reported so far, but officials have warned the storm will affect most of the country and the impact will continue into Friday.
West African leaders plan to meet on Niger but options are few as a military junta defies mediation
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African heads of state are planning to meet after Niger’s military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the deposed president who’s said to be running low on food in deteriorating conditions under house arrest. Analysts say the Economic Community of West African States might be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. Niger’s junta is turning away most efforts at mediation. One analyst asserts that Russian meddling in the country has spiked in the two weeks since mutinous soldiers overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS threatened to use military force if Bazoum wasn't reinstated by Sunday. The president says he is being held hostage in his residence.
A year ago, an Iranian woman's death sparked hijab protests. Now businesses are a new battleground
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities have for months done little to enforce the law on women wearing the mandatory headscarf, but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the hijab. The effort comes ahead of the first anniversary of nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police last September. Authorities have started raiding companies where women without headscarves have been photographed. Iran's parliament is discussing a law that would increase punishments on those women and the businesses they frequent. The developments could foment new unrest — and all this as parliamentary elections loom next year.
A yearlong slowdown in US inflation may have stalled in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States likely rose in July for the first time in 12 months, driven higher by more expensive gasoline and suggesting that the fight against rising prices may prove bumpier in the months ahead. The inflation report the government will issue Thursday is expected to show that consumer prices increased 3.3% from 12 months earlier. That would mark an uptick from a 3% year-over-year increase in June — the lowest such figure in more than two years. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are thought to have risen 0.2% from June to July, the same as in the previous month. A jump in energy prices was likely a major contributor to inflation in July.
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation's heart health but how profound is only starting to emerge. Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic, erasing years of progress in battling cardiovascular disease. Then research showed that for up to a year after a bout of COVID-19, some people can develop problems ranging from blood clots to irregular heartbeats to a heart attack. It's not clear why and doctors still are grappling with how to help.
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college. Now, educators are rethinking how they’ll teach courses this fall from Writing 101 to computer science. Educators say they want to embrace the technology’s potential to teach and learn in new ways, but when it comes to assessing students, they see a need to “ChatGPT-proof” test questions and assignments. For some instructors that means a return to paper exams, after years of digital-only tests. Some professors will be requiring students to show editing history and drafts to prove their thought process.
