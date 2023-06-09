Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw. The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he’s convicted. But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump has been dominating. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that he willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information. The Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly.
Supreme Court voting rights ruling stuns minority voters, who hope it expands their representation
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s Supreme Court decision ordering Alabama to redraw its congressional maps was seen by many minority lawmakers and voting rights activists as a stunning victory with the potential to become a major stepping stone for undoing gerrymandered political maps that dilute the political strength of communities of color. The court majority found that Alabama concentrated Black voters in one district, while spreading them out among the others to make it much more difficult to elect more than one candidate of their choice. Similar maps have been drawn in other states, primarily by Republican-controlled legislatures. Voting rights activists said they believe maps will have to be redrawn in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana ahead of the 2024 elections.
A dam collapses and thousands face the deluge — often with no help — in Russian-occupied Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people are believed to be trapped by floodwaters spread across a swath of Ukraine after a catastrophic dam collapse. Help has been slow in coming to Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town along the Dnieper River, according to those stranded and their desperate Ukrainian rescuers. Officials say more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from dozens of inundated cities, towns and villages on both sides of the river. But the true scale of the disaster remains unclear for a region that was once home to tens of thousands of people. At least 14 people have died in the flooding, many are homeless and tens of thousands are without drinking water.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis woos GOP Christian voters but stays tight-lipped on his own Catholic faith
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is busy courting white evangelicals – a key voting bloc for the GOP. The governor’s religious rhetoric and hard-charging policies are at the center of his faith outreach. And yet, when it comes to his own Catholicism, the culture warrior is much more guarded, rarely mentioning the specifics of his faith and practice. The governor is the leading alternative to former President Donald Trump. If DeSantis captures the Republican nomination and takes on Joe Biden, two Catholic presidential candidates will face off for the first time in U.S. history.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
BEIRUT (AP) — Western governments have been frustrated by the red carpet treatment Arab countries have been giving Syria’s president, fearing their reconciliation with the pariah state will undermine efforts to push a solution to its long-running civil war. But while Syria peace efforts are on their agenda, Gulf Arab nations and Jordan have a different priority — stopping the flood from Syria of the highly addictive drug Captagon to their populations. That has made the tiny white amphetamine pill a strong tool in the hands of Syrian President Bashar Assad. By making even limited gestures to Arab countries against the drug, he may gain reconstruction money from them, further integration in the region and even pressure for an end to Western sanctions.
Child victims of stabbing attack in France in critical but stable condition, president visits
PARIS (AP) — France’s president has traveled to be at the side of families traumatized by the savage stabbings of four very young children. France's prime minister said all four children — aged between 22 months and 3 years old — underwent surgery. She said they are under constant medical surveillance and in stable condition. Investigators continued to work Friday to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody after Thursday's as-yet still unexplained attack in and around a play park in the Alpine city of Annecy. Government spokesman Olivier Veran, a medical doctor by training, said that two of the injured children remained in critical condition.
A third day of smoky air gives millions in US East Coast, Canada a new view of wildfire threat
NEW YORK (AP) — A thick, hazardous haze of wildfire smoke is looming over daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada for a third day, and it’s expected to persist as long as the weekend. The conditions Thursday sent asthma sufferers to hospitals, delayed flights, postponed ballgames and pushed back a White House Pride Month celebration. If the worrisome haze is an unnerving novelty for millions of people on the United States’ East Coast, it’s a reminder of what other places experience more regularly. And scientists say it’s a wake-up call about the future.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
Giant inflatable ducks make a splash in Hong Kong as pop-art project returns after 10 years
HONG KONG (AP) — Two giant inflatable ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, in the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade to snap photos of them. Hofman said he hopes his art will bring joy to the city. Local residents were also happy to see the ducks again, saying they could bring positivity to the city after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baseball is steeped in the tradition of fans wanting to jeer the umpire. One Little League in New Jersey is taking a more hands-on approach. It's trying to curb the appetite among the crowd watching 10- and 11-year-olds play baseball who curse at the unpaid volunteers behind the plate. The fans could become the umpires if they won't follow league rules on sportsmanship. Outbursts of bad behavior at sporting events for young people have had frightening consequences for officials at all youth levels. The Deptford Little League is hoping its solution is a preventative one.
