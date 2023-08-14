Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Court officials in Atlanta published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. But as a Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday, there was no public indication that Trump had been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election. The list was deleted shortly after Reuters reported on it and a spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said it was “inaccurate.” The charges included state racketeering counts, conspiracy to commit false statements, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officers.
How a law associated with mobsters could be central in possible charges against Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation into Donald Trump after the release of a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. More than two years later, the indictment that could soon be brought by a grand jury could go far beyond that phone call, alleging a web of crimes committed by Trump and others. Willis is widely expected to use Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law to charge Trump and his associates for allegedly participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Here’s a look at how the law works.
Young environmental activists prevail in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists scored a potentially ground-breaking legal victory when a Montana judge said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing fossil fuel development without considering its effects on climate change. The ruling Monday following a first-of-its- kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change. District Court Judge Kathy Seeley said the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits is unconstitutional because it does not allow agencies to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
As the Maui wildfire approached, residents of Lahaina had moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died. It became a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most lethal natural disasters the country has seen in years. There were no sirens, no one to tell people what to do. Residents were on their own to choose whether to stay or to run. Some survived out of luck. They fled in cars or on foot, or heard from neighbors and people fleeing nearby which direction was safe to run. Some helped people over the seawall that separates the town from the ocean. At least 96 died, and those who lived are haunted by what they endured.
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick often touts his deep connection to Pennsylvania as he lays the groundwork for another likely Senate run. McCormick says he lives in the state and points to his $2.8 million home in Pittsburgh. But public records and footage from home interviews with McCormick show the multimillionaire Republican spends much of his time living in Connecticut, where he rents a $16 million mansion on the coast. McCormick previously criticized Dr. Mehmet Oz because he said the 2022 Republican Senate nominee lacked ties to Pennsylvania. McCormick says he was raised in Pennsylvania, but plans to maintain a Connecticut residence while his daughters finish high school.
EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual?
NEW YORK (AP) — Tensions between public officials and the press are hardly unusual. To a large extent, it’s baked into their respective roles. What’s rare in a democratic society is a police raid on a news organization’s office or the home of its owner. So when that happened late last week, it attracted the sort of national attention that the town of Marion, Kansas, is hardly used to. The Marion Police Department took computers and cellphones from the office of the Marion County Record newspaper on Friday, and also entered the home of the weekly paper's publisher and editor. The action drew the attention of some of the nation’s largest media organizations.
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is attacking the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case. The former president made posts very early Monday on his social media network calling U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan “highly partisan” and “ VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose.
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he's owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher's relationship with the Tuohys.
Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next
Georgia begins its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines received two first-place votes. Michigan's Big Ten rival, Ohio State is No. 3, with one first-place vote. Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason rankings since 2009, and LSU starts at No. 5. This is the second time in program history 2008 Georgia has been preseason No. 1.
