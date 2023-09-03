Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umierov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker. “I have decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large,” Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram account.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remain have been stranded in the Nevada desert after storms that swept through the area. Authorities on Sunday were investigating a possible death. They also were hoping to open exit paths for attendees by the end of the Labor Day weekend. Organizers closed vehicular access to the counterculture festival and attendees trudged through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet. The revelers were urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. KNSD-TV reported that the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said a death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued.
Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The remote fishing village of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck as a Category 3 storm last week. The storm flattened some homes and knocked others from their foundations and into canals. The damage left behind in the quiet town of less than 200 people is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint community. Locals worry that those unable to afford insurance will struggle to reconstruct homes that must comply with modern, more expensive building codes. Longtime residents share varying degrees of bullishness that the charm and business activity will return.
Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one
It seemed wistfully appropriate that news of Jimmy Buffett’s death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the point of every American summer’s symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto tightly. That was the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds. He was the man whose devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business. It was also a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Caribbean, via the Florida Keys. Buffett became an avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug.
Tim Scott is the top Black Republican in the GOP presidential primary. Here's how he discusses race
OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Tim Scott is the only Black Republican presidential candidate who's campaigning aggressively these days in early-voting Iowa. The state is majority white, and the South Carolina senator is betting that his upbeat message of personal responsibility and his focus on his Christian faith are good fits for Iowa Republicans. Scott denies the existence of systemic racism in the United States and introduces himself to audiences as the product of early-life mentors who taught him not to be bitter. Iowa Republicans interviewed over the past several months say his message has resonated with them. But so far, Scott and the other Republicans running for the White House are far behind former President Donald Trump in the race for the nomination.
Fatal police shooting of pregnant Ohio woman raises concerns over firing at moving vehicles
Body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year old pregnant mother in Ohio, has raised questions about the strength of police department use-of-force restrictions and how an allegation of shoplifting led to a bullet being fired through her windshield. Policing organizations have recommended departments adopt restrictions against shooting at moving vehicles, citing the potential danger to bystanders. But only a third of the country's largest departments have such policies in place. While the Blendon Township department did have a policy, experts also say departments rarely enforce the prohibitions with meaningful discipline.
AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — If a baby was taken from their parents four decades ago during Argentina’s military dictatorship, what would that person look like today? Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been trying to answer that question to help people make contact with missing relatives. Barros uses artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the dictatorship might look like as adults. The project is not aimed at replacing the task of identifying grandchildren headed by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo through DNA testing, the only valid identification method so far. But Barros says it seeks to stir the conscience of those over 46 who have doubts about their origins.
US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game. The loss was the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibition games on the way to the World Cup. It came on the night the Americans officially clinched a berth in the Paris Games when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic.
Israel's Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in violent clashes to be deported
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv to be deported immediately and has ordered a plan to remove all of the country’s African migrants. Sunday's remarks came a day after bloody protests by rival groups of Eritreans in south Tel Aviv left dozens of people injured. The violence returned to the fore the issue of migrants, which has long divided Israel. Its resurgence comes as Israel is torn over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan. Supporters cite the migrant issue as a reason why the courts should be reined in, saying they have stood in the way of pushing the migrants out.
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records
According to studio estimates, the third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise has topped the domestic box office this weekend with $34.5 million. By the end of the Monday holiday, Sony expects that total will rise to $42 million. Labor Day signals the end of Hollywood’s summer movie season, which will likely surpass $4 billion in ticket sales for the first time since the pandemic thanks in no small part to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which are still netting records even after seven weeks in theaters. “Barbie” officially became the biggest movie of 2023 while Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sailed past $850 million globally.
