Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter’s claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. It’s unclear what information Smith may have sought from the platform. Possibilities include data about when and where the posts were written, their engagement and the identities of other accounts that reposted Trump’s content.
Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion rights at ballot box, giving Democrats a path in 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion wasn't technically on the ballot in Ohio's special election. But the overwhelming defeat of a measure that would have made it tougher to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this fall was the latest indicator that the issue remains a powerful force at the ballot box. The election saw heavy turnout for what’s typically a sleepy summer election date and sets up another battle in November, when Ohio will be the only state this year to have reproductive rights on the ballot. It also gives hope to Democrats and other abortion-rights supporters who say the matter could sway voters their way again in 2024.
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying historic Maui tourist town
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — A wildfire is tearing through the heart of Maui with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying homes and businesses in a historic tourist town, injuring at least two dozen people and forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. The County of Maui tweeted, “Do NOT go to Lahaina Town,” hours before all roads in and out of West Maui’s biggest community were closed to everyone except emergency personnel. County spokesperson Mahina Martin said Wednesday that the fire is widespread in Lahaina, including on Front Street, a popular tourist destination. She says traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate.
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities say. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. as special agents tried to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah late Wednesday. The shooting is under review by the FBI. Court documents allege Robertson referenced a presidential assassination and also allege threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he spoke with Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she fell in her home and went to the hospital for a short time. Schumer says the 90-year-old Democratic California senator told him she suffered no injuries and went to the hospital Tuesday as a precaution. A Feinstein spokesman said Wednesday all her "scans were clear and she returned home” soon after. Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress. She's faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform a senator's duties. Feinstein took office in 1992 and announced this year she won't seek reelection in 2024. Feinstein’s retirement plans have sparked a competitive Democratic contest to replace her.
Florida Gov. DeSantis suspends another Democratic prosecutor as he seeks GOP presidential nomination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, again wielding his executive power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race. It’s the second time DeSantis, a Republican, has removed a Democratic state attorney and follows an investigation that began when a teenager was charged with fatally shooting a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl. DeSantis said during a Wednesday morning news conference that Monique Worrell had neglected her duties as prosecutor. Worrell was the top prosecutor in the circuit serving Orange and Osceola counties. DeSantis appointed Orange County Judge Andrew Bain to replace Worrell.
Kidnappers in Haiti release US nurse and her young daughter nearly 2 weeks after their abduction
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says kidnappers have freed a U.S. nurse and her daughter nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped near the capital of Port-au-Prince. El Roi Haiti, the Christian group founded by Alix Dorsainvil’s husband, announced her release on Wednesday. The July 27 abduction of Dorsainvil and her child happened the very day the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens to leave “as soon as possible” and ordered the departure of nonemergency U.S. government personnel from Haiti because of security concerns. The country remains under a U.S. “do not travel” advisory. El Roi Haiti has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.
High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help
LAYTON, Fla. (AP) — In a race against time, multiple organizations are working to save the reef that runs along the Florida Keys during a heat wave that has already led to historic coral bleaching. After receiving reports of the distressed reef in July, various rescue groups have engaged in round-the-clock removal of coral from shallow nurseries in the Atlantic Ocean. Water surface temperatures averaged about 91 degrees last month, well above the typical July average of 85 degrees. Scuba divers are collecting pieces of coral and taking them to land-based labs for short-term storage, or deeper-water nurseries to ride out the heat wave. Some areas of the reef in the lower Florida Keys have already experienced 100% bleaching.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way
NEW YORK (AP) — In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there's been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it's spread out until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Hip-hop has impacted everything: Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business. This year is being marked as a 50th anniversary celebration.
