Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities are using cadaver-sniffing dogs to locate the dead as residents of the Hawaiian island of Maui sift through the remains of homes destroyed by wildfires still not completely contained. Residents of the historic town of Lahaina returned to a surreal landscape of flattened houses, blackened hulks of burned-out cars and ashy lots where buildings once stood. Officials raised the death toll to at least 80 and warned that it could rise again as search efforts continued. Many survivors say they did not receive a warning giving them enough time to flee. Attorney General Anne Lopez says her office will examine the government's response to the deadly fires.
In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience. Power and cellular outages further stymied communication efforts. Radio reports were scarce, even as flames began to consume the town. Road blocks then forced fleeing drivers onto one narrow downtown street, creating a bottleneck. Dozens died, and the silent sirens come to represent a major missed opportunity to warn the public. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez is conducting a review of decision-making before, during and after the wildfires.
Biden's reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats were already concerned about President Joe Biden’s age, his leadership on the economy and his stalled agenda in Congress. And on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland exposed another significant vulnerability for Biden’s reelection by appointing a special counsel to probe the president’s son, Hunter Biden. There was little sign that the development hurt Biden’s already weakened standing within his party in the hours after the announcement. But no one suggested it helped him either, as the 80-year-old president enters the 2024 election as one of the weakest incumbents in modern history.
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East have warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. The stark advisory Saturday comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. A similar warning went out to shippers earlier this year ahead of Iran seizing two tankers traveling near the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. Iran did not acknowledge any new plans to interdict vessels in the strait. The warning comes as a major U.S. deployment to the region over Iran's seizure of ships is underway.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said. No casualties or damage were reported. Videos circulating on Russian social media Saturday appear to show smoke rising above a bridge linking Russia to Crimea. The annexed peninsula’s Moscow-appointed governor reported that Russian air defense had also prevented an attack by shooting down two Ukrainian missiles. The attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on Moscow.
The Pentagon plans to shake up DC’s National Guard, criticized for its response to protests, Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is developing plans to restructure the National Guard in Washington, D.C. The goal is to address problems highlighted by the chaotic response to the Jan. 6 riot and safety breaches during the 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd. Officials say the changes under discussion would transfer aviation units from the District of Columbia. Those units came under sharp criticism during the protests when a helicopter flew dangerously low over a crowd. The district could get more military police, which is often the city’s most significant need. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They say no final decisions have been made.
How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing — delicately — to win over Trump supporters
VAIL, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and — as much as he says he respects Donald Trump — would be a better 2024 candidate and president. It's a delicate task for the 38-year-old wealthy entrepreneur. Ramaswamy has risen from little-known newcomer to as high as third in some Republican primary polls since joining the race nearly six months ago. With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, Ramaswamy says the race is nearing the “regular season" and he's coming in with a running start.
Developers have Black families fighting to maintain property and history
PHILLIPS COMMUNITY, S.C. (AP) — All along the booming South Carolina coast, developers looking to profit on vacation getaways and new homes are targeting land owned by the descendants of enslaved people. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, Black landowners who inherited land have been embroiled in disputes with skilled investors seeking to capitalize on rising property values. Recent state reforms helped stem the tide. But skyrocketing tax assessments remain a threat and the pressure keeps building. Stakeholders and residents are fighting the squeeze that threatens to erase historic Black communities. Elderly residents are clinging to an inheritance that is slipping away.
He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
NEW YORK (AP) — On and off the big screen, it’s Barbie’s world and Ken is just living in it. As reflected in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie that tackles the legacy Mattel’s famous doll, Barbie has always been more popular than Ken. For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies sold, according to one toy expert. It’s unclear if Warner Bros’ “Barbie,” which was also co-produced by Mattel, will increase Ken production and sales down the line but some expect there to be increased interest. According to market research firm Circana, Barbie sales overall for the U.S. toy industry increased 40% in the last two weeks of July compared to the same period in 2022.
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills' preseason game against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his second defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at Buffalo’s 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.
