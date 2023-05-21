'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has destroyed the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine and killed tens of thousands of people in a mutually devastating demonstration of Ukraine’s strategy of exhausting the Russian military. The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground Sunday in the invasion’s longest battle: Russia’s defense ministry reported that the Wagner private army backed by Russian troops had seized the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Bakhmut was not being occupied by Russian forces. Regardless, the small city has long has more symbolic than strategic value for both sides.
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt talks are set to resume as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepare to meet in person Monday about averting an economy-wrecking federal default. The Republican leader is expressing cautious optimism about a possible debt ceiling compromise as Washington races to raise America’s borrowing limit before the funds could be depleted early next month. The leaders spoke by phone Sunday while president was returning home on Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Japan. McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol that the call was “productive.” Negotiations between Republicans and White House representatives were to resume Sunday evening at the Capitol.
'They’re opposed to government. But now they are the government.' One county's hard-right shift
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative groups that have targeted and won majorities on local boards and commissions across the United States over the past couple years are now pressing agendas that include election distrust, skepticism of government and a desire to have religion play a greater role in public decision-making. The consequences are becoming apparent in places such as Sumner County, Tennessee, where a local Constitutional Republicans group won a majority last year on the county commission. Members have waged a political war on fellow Republicans they view as insufficiently conservative and are feuding with the county’s election commission in ways that could affect preparations for the 2024 presidential election.
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression in February, he used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. People close to Fetterman say his more relaxed style is a reflection of the progress he's made after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression. He was treated with medication and fitted for hearing aids for hearing loss that had made it harder for him to communicate. His hospitalization came less than a year after he had a stroke during his Senate campaign.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP has long been an advocate for Black Americans. It joins the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State. Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries.
Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright majority
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The conservative party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide election victory but without enough parliamentary seats on Sunday to form a government outright. The prime ministery has indicated he will seek a second election in a bid to consolidate his victory without need of a coalition partner. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with nearly complete election results late Sunday. But under the current electoral system of proportional representation, his 40% vote share was still not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in parliament.
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades are headed to the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight. SpaceX launched the first Saudi female astronaut on Sunday along with a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot. They’re joined by an American from Tennessee and a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the trip. Their capsule should reach the space station Monday morning. They’ll spend just over a week there before splashing down off the Florida coast. Axiom Space, which organized the flight, won’t say how much the tickets cost.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic leaders in major U.S. cities are finding themselves politically squeezed when it comes to addressing homelessness. Their constituents are tiring of seeing homeless encampments sprouting across communities. Advocates for homeless people are denouncing the hardline approaches being taken in large cities including New York and Los Angeles. A unanimous New York City Council has passed a “Homeless Bill of Rights." It not only codifies a long-standing right to shelter but would establish the right to sleep outside. New York would be the first big U.S. city to establish the right if Adams allows the measure to become law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.