A lonely nation: Has the notion of the 'American way' promoted isolation across history?
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack on Kyiv as Europe, China look to exert influence
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air defenses have thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault. A Ukrainian oficial said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density."
Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily
WASHINGTON (AP) — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday from special counsel John Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” It represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday morning within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police are still trying to discover a motive. Hebbe called it “one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”
Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.
Biden to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to mark Jewish American Heritage Month by highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism at a White House reception that will feature performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade." While Biden plans to use his remarks to celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans, he also will reflect on his decision to make another run for the White House that was shaped by a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville. That's according to a White House official who requested anonymity to preview the president’s remarks. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, both 2023 Tony Award nominees for their performance in “Parade," are set to perform at the reception.
Salman Rushdie makes rare public address after attack, warns free expression under threat
LONDON (AP) — Writer Salman Rushdie has made a public speech nine months after being stabbed and seriously injured onstage. He warned that freedom of expression in the West is under its most severe threat of his lifetime. Rushdie delivered a video message to the British Book Awards, where he was awarded the Freedom to Publish award on Monday evening. He said “freedom of expression, freedom to publish has not in my lifetime been under such threat in the countries of the West.” Rushdie was blinded in one eye when he was attacked at a literary festival in New York state in August. Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran’s leader called for his death in 1989 over the alleged blasphemy of the novel “The Satanic Verses.”
Ja Morant in limbo again as he awaits review of latest gun video on social media
Ja Morant still had his endorsement deals Monday. His latest gun video on social media is costing him plenty in public relations currency, but he hasn't lost any money because of it. That could change any day. Once again, Morant is in limbo. He's awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision. The clock is ticking with Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. Commissioner Adam Silver traditionally holds a news conference before the Finals. Morant's status will be a big topic as league officials gather information about the latest off-court issue involving Morant and possible firearms.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted five men over the theft of 18th-century jewels worth more than 100 million euros from a Dresden museum in 2019. German news agency dpa reported that they were given prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months. One defendant was acquitted. The Dresden state court ruled that the five men — aged 24 to 29 — were responsible for the break-in at the city’s Green Vault Museum, and the theft of 21 pieces of jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros.
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition. In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things" no matter what age. The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands May 18.
