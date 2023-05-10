Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
Imran Khan due in court as Pakistan braces for more violence
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 70-year-old opposition leader is expected in court later Wednesday for a hearing in which a judge will asked to approve keeping him in custody for up to 14 days. The arrest deepened political turmoil and sparked violent demonstrations. At least one person was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta, and dozens were wounded in various parts of the country. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful.
Tunisian naval guard kills 3 near synagogue; 10 injured
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian naval guard has shot and killed a colleague and two civilians as he tried to reach a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage. Tunisia's Interior Ministry said the attacker was slain by security guards, and 10 people were injured. The civilians killed were French and Tunisian, apparently pilgrims attending ceremonies near the 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue. The injured include six security agents and four civilians. The assailant first killed a colleague with his service weapon and then seized ammunition and headed toward the Ghriba synagogue, the ministry said.
What to know about the mass shooting at a Texas mall
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — It took four minutes for a neo-Nazi with an arsenal of firearms to kill eight people and wound seven others at a Dallas-area shopping center before a police officer ended the rampage, likely saving untold lives. The massacre Saturday sent hundreds of shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets scrambling for cover. Those killed included two elementary school-age sisters, a couple and their 3-year-old son, and a security guard who had helped others escape. Allen, a multicultural suburb of 105,000, is left as the latest U.S. community rent by violence in a year that has seen an unprecedented pace of mass killings.
Biden: Debt meeting 'productive,' default 'not an option'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders had a “productive” meeting Tuesday on trying to raise the nation’s debt limit. No agreement was reached, but they will meet again Friday to try to avert the risk in weeks of an unprecedented government default. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with Biden and other Democrats that he "didn’t see any new movement” toward ending the months-long impasse over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. McCarthy stopped short of guaranteeing there would be no default, simply saying he was doing everything he could.
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses. That's according to two people who could not publicly discuss specific details of the case while it remains under seal and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against Santos were filed in the Eastern District of New York. Santos said he hadn't been told of the charges, telling The AP, “This is news to me."
The trials of Prince Harry: 1st phone hacking case to begin
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s legal battle against the British press faces its biggest test yet and threatens to do something he said his family long feared: put a royal on the witness stand to discuss embarrassing revelations. The first of Harry's three phone hacking lawsuits goes to trial Wednesday. The case arises from a scandal in which journalists and private eyes snooped on voicemails of the royal family, politicians, athletes and even crime victims. Harry and three lesser-known celebrities are suing the former publisher of the Daily Mirror over the alleged intrusion. The prince's lawyer has said he expects Harry to testify in person in June. The publisher says Harry waited too long to bring his claims.
As more women forgo the hijab, Iran's government pushes back
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — More women are choosing not to wear the mandatory headscarf, or the hijab, publicly in Iran. Such open defiance of the law follows months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the country’s morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. Authorities are using legal threats, closing down businesses serving women refusing to cover their hair in public and sending reminders to enforce the hijab law. Analysts in Iran warn that if the government pushes too hard, it could reignite the protests. The Islamic Republic has been struggling with economic woes brought on by its standoff with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
NEW YORK (AP) — A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It's a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings.About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or were expected. The actor tells The Associated Press that becoming a parent is "always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.” The Oscar winner's other children range in ages from 11 to 51. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. He is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.